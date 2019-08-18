Ashes 2019: Shoaib Akhtar slams Archer for not checking up on Smith

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Sunday slammed Jofra Archer for not showing the basic courtesy of checking on Steve Smith after the Australian batsman was felled on the ground by a nasty bouncer from the England fast bowler during the second Ashes Test. During his fiery spell on the fourth day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's on August 17, Archer struck Smith twice -- first on his forearm and then on the unprotected back of his neck by a bouncer clocking 92.4 miles per hour.

"Bouncers are a part & parcel of the game but whenever a bowler hits a batsman on the head and he falls, courtesy requires that the bowler must go & check on him. It was not nice of Archer to just walk away while Smith was in pain. I was always the first one to run to the batsman," Akhtar tweeted August 18.

The body blow forced Smith to retire hurt while batting at 80. After a concussion test, Smith, however, returned in less than an hour to take the crease even as a section of English crowd booed the batsman.

The former skipper was eventually dismissed when he shouldered arms to a straight ball from Chris Woakes, just eight runs short of a century.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Smith has been withdrawn from the remainder of the second Test.

As per an official statement from Cricket Australia, Smith woke up on the morning of Day 5 with 'a bit of a headache and grogginess'. In accordance with the CA protocol, another concussion test was conducted before the day's play, which 'demonstrated some deterioration from his testing which is consistent with the emergence of the symptoms he was reporting.'

Australia have thus become the first team to apply to the International Cricket Council's concussion substitute under the new protocols which came into action on August 1. Marnus Labuschagne was confirmed as Smith's replacement.

