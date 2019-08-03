App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2019 11:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashes 2019: Ponting calls for cricket to ditch neutral umpires

Ponting, who is part of the Marylebone Cricket Club's (MCC) influential Cricket Committee, said he would ensure the matter is discussed at their next meeting.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on August 3 called for cricket to ditch its requirement to have neutral umpires after a number of incorrect decisions in the first Test of the Ashes series in England. Aleem Dar of Pakistan and West Indian Joel Wilson have drawn criticism after a number of their calls were overturned by the review system during the opening days at Edgbaston.

Ponting, who is part of the Marylebone Cricket Club's (MCC) influential Cricket Committee, said he would ensure the matter is discussed at their next meeting.

"It's already been spoken about a lot among the players. If it's not brought up (at that next MCC meeting), I'll make sure it's added to the agenda," he told the Cricket Australia website.

Close

"I would like to think the game has come far enough now for the game to not have neutral umpires.

related news

"People might say that with all the technology we've got now, it doesn't matter that much. But it's not a good spectacle when pretty obviously wrong decisions are made," he added.

"There's been a lot of negativity about the DRS (Decision Review System) over the years, but we're pretty lucky that we had it (at Edgbaston)." The International Cricket Council mandated the use of neutral umpires in 2002, meaning English and Australian officials -- widely considered among the best in the world -- cannot be part of the Ashes series.

Ponting pointed to England's Richard Kettleborough as a top umpire forced to miss out.

"Surely Richard Kettleborough and the like would want to be umpiring the best series. The best umpires can end up missing out on all the big tournaments," he said.

"It could force umpires into retirement a bit early as well when someone like (former Australian umpire) Simon Taufel is spending most of his life (overseas), which is a bit harder than spending your time in Australia." Former Australia spinner Shane Warne, another member of the MCC Cricket Committee, also criticised the umpiring on day one of the Edgbaston Test, calling it "horrific".

"England are bowling very well. The umpiring has been horrific from ball 1 & so has the reviews process of the right ones from Australia," he said on Twitter.

The MCC's Cricket Committee, guardians of the laws of the game, is an independent body comprised of current and former players and umpires who meet twice a year to discuss issues around the sport.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 3, 2019 06:26 pm

tags #Ashes 2019 #cricket #England vs Australia

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.