App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 03:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashes 2019: Australian skipper Tim Paine bears brunt of Aussie frustrations

Former Australian skipper Ian Chappell has said that Paine "lost his brain" in the final hour of the match.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Captain Tim Paine bore the brunt of Australian frustrations on August 26 at throwing away the third Ashes Test, with former skipper Ian Chappell saying he "lost his brain" in the final hour. Justin Langer's men were on the brink of retaining the Ashes at Headingley on August 25, but Ben Stokes's remarkable 135 not out saw England reach an unlikely victory target of 359 with one wicket left.

ALSO READ:  Superhero Stokes hails breathtaking third Test triumph

The incredible outcome, after England were all out for just 67 in their first innings, could have been very different.

Close

West Indian umpire Joel Wilson turned down a massive lbw appeal against Stokes from Nathan Lyon as the game edged to a climax. Replays showed he should have been out, but Australia had no reviews left.

related news

That's because Paine used their last one on a dubious lbw shout against No.11 Jack Leach, when the ball clearly pitched outside leg stump. Chappell said Paine appeared to be flustered in the heat of the battle.

"When Leach got hit on the pad, clearly not out, by any stretch of the imagination, and the Australian's reviewed it?" Chappell said on the website of broadcaster Channel Nine, which was covering the Test.

"That was the moment the situation got to them, and Tim Paine lost his brain. Everyone knows it's way outside leg. Why would they go through with it (the review)?" Another ex-Australian skipper Mark Taylor, now a pundit, was also bemused, saying Paine used his reviews "frivolously", while former wicketkeeping great Ian Healy said he "burnt a review stupidly" and it cost Australia the match.

Broadcaster Fox Sports Australia also hit out at the captain, saying in a headline: "Tim Paine's woeful Ashes series hits new low", while Sydney's Daily Telegraph bemoaned "dropped catches, errors in the field, umpire howlers and poor use of the DRS system".

Paine admitted after the defeat that he had "got every review wrong so far" and said he planned to put someone else in charge of the decisions in future.

While sections of the Australian media turned on Paine, there was also widespread praise for Stokes' incredible innings and the quality of cricket in what has been a riveting Test series.

"We can all die happy now -- cricket doesn't get any better than this," wrote Sydney Morning Herald columnist Greg Baum, while The Australian's Gideon Haigh added: "Nobody involved in this Test could feel anything other than honoured to have been part of it."

The Melbourne Herald Sun said Stokes delivered England an "Ashes miracle". "Ben Stokes began his incredible, match-winning knock a modern-day Geoffrey Boycott, and ended it looking like Adam Gilchrist," it said. "Few Test innings have, or will, match it for guts, glamour and glory."

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 26, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #Ashes 2019 #cricket #England vs Australia

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.