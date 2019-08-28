App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 07:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashes 2019: Australia star Steve Smith dismisses Jofra Archer threat

"He actually didn't get me out. All the other bowlers have had more success against me, I daresay." said Steve Smith.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Australia's star batsman Steve Smith will return to action on August 29 after missing the third Ashes Test because of concussion and laughed off the claim England pace bowler Jofra Archer was his nemesis. Smith, who has been cleared to play in the tour match with county side Derbyshire, suffered the concussion in the first innings of the drawn second Test at Lord's when he was hit by a 92mph Archer bouncer.

However, the 30-year-old former Australia captain -- who has scored two centuries and 92 in three innings in his first Test series since completing a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal -- told cricket.com.au he did not consider Archer to be his bogeyman.

"There's been a bit of talk that he's got the wood over me, but he hasn't actually got me out," said Smith.

"He hit me on the head on a wicket that was a bit up and down at Lord's.

"He actually didn't get me out. All the other bowlers have had more success against me, I daresay.

"I've faced them a bit more, but they've all got me out a lot more."

Smith, who in order to be passed fit for the Derbyshire game had to face short fast bowling in the nets to test his reaction speed and reflexes, said it might work to his benefit if the England strategy in the fourth Test at Old Trafford next week is to pepper him with short-pitched bowling.

"If they're bowling up there it means they can't nick me off, or hit me on the pad or hit the stumps," Smith said.

"With the Dukes ball I don't know, it's an interesting ploy.

"So we'll see what happens."

First Published on Aug 28, 2019 07:40 pm

tags #Ashes 2019 #Australia #England vs Australia

