you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 07:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashes 2019: Archer misses out as England name playing XI for first Test

The Barbados-born quick, has been struggling with a side injury and missed England's lone Test against Ireland played last week

PTI @moneycontrolcom

World Cup-winner Jofra Archer will have to wait for his England Test debut after the fast bowler was left out of the playing XI  announced on the eve of Ashes opener against Australia at Edgbaston.

The Barbados-born quick, who has been struggling with a side injury, was omitted from an original 14-man squad along with fellow pacemen Sam Curran and Olly Stone, who both featured in last week's lone Test against Ireland.

James Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, returns to the side following a calf injury and will team up again with regular new-ball partner Stuart Broad.

All-rounders Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes will provide seam-bowling support in the match starting August 1.

Australia hold the Ashes but have not won a Test series away to England since 2001.

England playing XI: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (capt), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 07:22 pm

tags #Ashes 2019 #cricket #England vs Australia

