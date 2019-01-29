App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 04:44 PM IST

As Rohit equals Dhoni's record, here is a look at batsmen with maximum sixes in ODIs

Shahid Afridi leads the list with 369, followed by Chris Gayle.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) | Shahid Afridi a.k.a Boom Boom Afridi holds the record for most ODI sixes. Afridi possessed a natural ability to hit big sixes. Matches: 398, Innings: 369, 6s: 351
1/10

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) | Shahid Afridi a.k.a Boom Boom Afridi holds the record for most ODI sixes. Afridi possessed a natural ability to hit big sixes. Matches: 398, Innings: 369, 6s: 351 (Image: Reuters)
Chris Gayle (West Indies) | Gayle has made his name in international cricket for his ability to hit the maximum at free will. Among his many strengths, perhaps the biggest one is his outstanding hand-eye coordination, which allows him to regularly hit even good-length deliveries for boundaries and sixes. Matches: 284, Innings: 279, 6s: 275
2/10

Chris Gayle (West Indies) | Gayle has made his name in international cricket for his ability to hit the maximum at free will. Among his many strengths, perhaps the biggest one is his outstanding hand-eye coordination, which allows him to regularly hit even good-length deliveries for boundaries and sixes. (Image: Reuters) Matches: 284, Innings: 279, 6s: 275
Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) | Sanath Jayasuriy, the Matara Mauler revolutionized the art of opening the innings in One-Day cricket during early 90s. Matches: 444, Innings: 433, 6s: 270
3/10

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) | Sanath Jayasuriy, the Matara Mauler revolutionized the art of opening the innings in One-Day cricket during early 90s. (Image: Reuters) Matches: 444, Innings: 433, 6s: 270
MS Dhoni (India) | MS Dhoni a.k.a Captain Cool made hitting sixes in last in death overs his style statement. Dhoni has won many sixes for India by hitting sixes in the very last over. His 'Helicopter' still gets the crowds excited. One of the most most memorable sixes off Dhoni's bat came in the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 which helped India win the World Cup. Matches: 337, Innings: 285, 6s: 222
4/10

MS Dhoni (India) | MS Dhoni a.k.a Captain Cool made hitting sixes in last in death overs his style statement. Dhoni has won many sixes for India by hitting sixes in the very last over. His 'Helicopter' still gets the crowds excited. One of the most most memorable sixes off Dhoni's bat came in the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 which helped India win the World Cup. (Image: Reuters) Matches: 337, Innings: 285, 6s: 222
Rohit Sharma (India) | He is the only man with three ODI double centuries. His pulls and hooks over fine leg and square leg for sixes are a common sight theses days. Matches: 199, Innings: 193, 6s: 215
5/10

Rohit Sharma (India) | He is the only man with three ODI double centuries. His pulls and hooks over fine leg and square leg for sixes are a common sight theses days. (Image: AP) Matches: 199, Innings: 193, 6s: 215
AB de Villiers (South Africa) | Known as Mr. 360, he had the unusual ability to deposit a cricket ball to any part of any ground with the help of his willow. he holds the record of scoring the fastest ODI hundred. Matches: 228, Innings: 218, 6s: 204
6/10

AB de Villiers (South Africa) | Known as Mr. 360, he had the unusual ability to deposit a cricket ball to any part of any ground with the help of his willow. he holds the record of scoring the fastest ODI hundred. (Image: Reuters) Matches: 228, Innings: 218, 6s: 204
Brendon Mccullum (New Zealand) | Brendon Mccullum or Baz on his day was brash, brutal and brilliant to watch. He was equally capable to muscles balls over both sides of the field. Matches: 260, Innings: 228, 6s: 200
7/10

Brendon Mccullum (New Zealand) | Brendon Mccullum or Baz on his day was brash, brutal and brilliant to watch. He was equally capable to muscles balls over both sides of the field. (Image: Reuters) Matches: 260, Innings: 228, 6s: 200
Sachin Tendulkar (India) | The champion batsman has almost every batting record against his name. So finding him in this list is no big deal. Matches: 463, Innings: 452, 6s: 195
8/10

Sachin Tendulkar (India) | The champion batsman has almost every batting record against his name. So finding him in this list is no big deal. (Image: Reuters) Matches: 463, Innings: 452, 6s: 195
Sourav Ganguly (India) | He was known as God of the off-side and Ganguly dancing down the track and lifting spinners for sixes was a sight to savour. Matches: 311, Innings: 300, 6s: 190
9/10

Sourav Ganguly (India) | He was known as God of the off-side and Ganguly dancing down the track and lifting spinners for sixes was a sight to savour. (Image: Reuters) Matches: 311, Innings: 300, 6s: 190
Eion Morgan (England) | Morgan was immediately recognised as a cricketer of rare unorthodox talent. He is considered as one of England's most bankable limited-overs performers. Matches: 212, Innings: 199, 6s: 170
10/10

Eion Morgan (England) | Morgan was immediately recognised as a cricketer of rare unorthodox talent. He is considered as one of England's most bankable limited-overs performers. (Image: Reuters) Matches: 212, Innings: 199, 6s: 170
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 04:44 pm

tags #Chris Gayle #cricket #MS Dhoni #Rohit Sharma #Shahid Afridi #Slideshow

