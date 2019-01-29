As Rohit equals Dhoni's record, here is a look at batsmen with maximum sixes in ODIs

Shahid Afridi leads the list with 369, followed by Chris Gayle. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) | Shahid Afridi a.k.a Boom Boom Afridi holds the record for most ODI sixes. Afridi possessed a natural ability to hit big sixes. Matches: 398, Innings: 369, 6s: 351 (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Chris Gayle (West Indies) | Gayle has made his name in international cricket for his ability to hit the maximum at free will. Among his many strengths, perhaps the biggest one is his outstanding hand-eye coordination, which allows him to regularly hit even good-length deliveries for boundaries and sixes. (Image: Reuters) Matches: 284, Innings: 279, 6s: 275 3/10 Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) | Sanath Jayasuriy, the Matara Mauler revolutionized the art of opening the innings in One-Day cricket during early 90s. (Image: Reuters) Matches: 444, Innings: 433, 6s: 270 4/10 MS Dhoni (India) | MS Dhoni a.k.a Captain Cool made hitting sixes in last in death overs his style statement. Dhoni has won many sixes for India by hitting sixes in the very last over. His 'Helicopter' still gets the crowds excited. One of the most most memorable sixes off Dhoni's bat came in the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 which helped India win the World Cup. (Image: Reuters) Matches: 337, Innings: 285, 6s: 222 5/10 Rohit Sharma (India) | He is the only man with three ODI double centuries. His pulls and hooks over fine leg and square leg for sixes are a common sight theses days. (Image: AP) Matches: 199, Innings: 193, 6s: 215 6/10 AB de Villiers (South Africa) | Known as Mr. 360, he had the unusual ability to deposit a cricket ball to any part of any ground with the help of his willow. he holds the record of scoring the fastest ODI hundred. (Image: Reuters) Matches: 228, Innings: 218, 6s: 204 7/10 Brendon Mccullum (New Zealand) | Brendon Mccullum or Baz on his day was brash, brutal and brilliant to watch. He was equally capable to muscles balls over both sides of the field. (Image: Reuters) Matches: 260, Innings: 228, 6s: 200 8/10 Sachin Tendulkar (India) | The champion batsman has almost every batting record against his name. So finding him in this list is no big deal. (Image: Reuters) Matches: 463, Innings: 452, 6s: 195 9/10 Sourav Ganguly (India) | He was known as God of the off-side and Ganguly dancing down the track and lifting spinners for sixes was a sight to savour. (Image: Reuters) Matches: 311, Innings: 300, 6s: 190 10/10 Eion Morgan (England) | Morgan was immediately recognised as a cricketer of rare unorthodox talent. He is considered as one of England's most bankable limited-overs performers. (Image: Reuters) Matches: 212, Innings: 199, 6s: 170 First Published on Jan 29, 2019 04:44 pm