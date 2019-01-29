As Rohit equals Dhoni's record, here is a look at batsmen with maximum sixes in ODIs

MS Dhoni (India) | MS Dhoni a.k.a Captain Cool made hitting sixes in last in death overs his style statement. Dhoni has won many sixes for India by hitting sixes in the very last over. His 'Helicopter' still gets the crowds excited. One of the most most memorable sixes off Dhoni's bat came in the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 which helped India win the World Cup. (Image: Reuters) Matches: 337, Innings: 285, 6s: 222