App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 08:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arsenal vs Manchester United EPL preview: Team news, prediction and betting odds

A top-four finish will be seen as a remarkable achievement for both managers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

As the race for Champions League qualification heats up in the Premier League, Arsenal welcome a resurgent Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on March 10. United have been riding high after the appointment of former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker manager and currently occupy fourth spot on the table while Gunners are fifth.

Both teams come into this game on the back of contrasting results in France. Manchester United scripted history by becoming the first team in the Champions League to qualify for the next round having lost the first leg of a knockout match at home by two or more goals.

They travelled to the Parc des Princes with a 2-0 deficit from the first-leg but saw a last-gasp penalty converted by Marcus Rashford propel them into the quarter-finals on away goals after a sensational 3-1 win (3-3 aggregate). The win came despite the team missing talisman Paul Pogba to suspension and a long list of injuries.

Arsenal on the other hand come into this game after a disappointing 3-1 loss to Rennes in the Europa League Round of 16 first-leg tie. Alex Iwobi gave the Gunners an early lead with a cross that snuck into the bottom corner but Arsenal crumbled under pressure following the dismissal of Sokratis Papastathopoulos for a second booking.

related news

United will travel to the Emirates full of confidence having already beaten the Gunners on their home turf when they knocked them out of the FA Cup in January by a 3-1 margin. Solskjaer set up his team to hit the Gunners on the counter-attack back then with the approach paying off handsomely. The Red Devils could stick to the same tactic when they make the trip to North London.

Arsenal have won their last eight games at the Emirates Stadium but Emery will have to come up with a technique to counter the lighting quick counters from United. The Arsenal manager is facing an injury crises in his own club which has forced him to play Shkodran Mustafi out of position at right back. Mustafi hasn’t look convincing in that position though and Emery will hope that Ainsley Maitland-Niles will be able to recover in time to fill in that spot.

The Gunners will also be aware that a win will propel them into fourth spot with just 8 games left to play in the season. A top-four finish which secures participation in the Champions League will be seen as a remarkable achievement for both managers regardless of what happens in other competitions.

Team News

Arsenal will be without Danny Welbeck, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin and Konstantinos Mavropanos who are all nursing injuries. Fan-favourite Lucas Torreira will also be missing due to suspension after picking up a straight red card against Tottenham last week.

United will be boosted by the return of Paul Pogba but will still be without Antonio Valencia, Alexis Sanchez, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard who are injured. Anthony Martial, Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic and Phil Jones are doubtful and their fitness will be assessed before the game.

Possible XI:

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Leno; Maitland-Niles, Koscielny, Mustafi, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Guendouzi; Mkhitaryan, Ramsey, Iwobi; Lacazette

Manchester United (4-3-3): De Gea; Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw; Fred, McTominay, Pogba; Dalot, Lukaku, Rashford

Players to watch out for:

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

henrikh mkhitaryan

The Armenian is finally showing his best form in the Premier League since returning from injury in the 2-1 win over Huddersfield. He has stitched together a string of assists and goals since then and will be eager to impress against a Manchester United side which deemed him surplus to requirements last January and swapped him for Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

Romelu Lukaku

EPL Romelu Lukaku

The big Belgian forward wasn’t first-choice striker when Solskjaer took over from Mourinho but a string of injuries to other players offered him a chance to prove his worth and the 25-year-old striker did just that. 6 goals in his last 3 games have surely sealed his spot in the starting XI and United will be hoping Lukaku can maintain his red-hot form against the Gunners.

Form guide: (all competitions - most recent first)

Arsenal: L D W W W

Manchester United: W W W D W

Betting odds: (Bet365)

Arsenal: 7/5

Manchester United: 2

Draw: 13/5

Other popular odds can be viewed on Oddschecker.

Where to watch:

The match will be beamed live on the Star Sports network and will begin at 10.00 pm on March 10. Online users can catch the action live on Hotstar.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 08:46 pm

tags #English Premier League #EPL #Football #Sports

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

India vs Australia | Kohli Ton in Vain as Australia Spoil Dhoni's Home ...

Pakistan Bans Hafiz Saeed From Delivering Friday Sermon, Govt-appointe ...

Probe Into 'Missing' Rafale Papers Should Start From Manohor Parrikar, ...

HC Pulls up CBI for Delaying Probe into Wrestler Narsingh's Complaint

Arvind Kejriwal Complains to PM Modi after BJP Leader Abuses Him on Tw ...

Being a Woman Reporter: Challenges & Changes Post #metoo Movement

Ferrari on the Rise as F1 Promises a Vintage Season

Guardiola Retains Faith in Man City Hierarchy Over FFP Allegations

Pakistan's Use of Terrorism as Instrument of State Policy 'Central Pro ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

MSMEs created 14% more jobs in last years, claims CII survey

US economy creates paltry 20,000 jobs in February

UP, Bihar continue to be down in the dumps in HDI, says report

Subhash Chandra Garg designated as Finance Secretary

Wall Street falls at open after weak jobs data, growth concerns

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Rahul Gandhi reposes faith in old guard in first list for Lok Sabha el ...

Cachar Paper Mill, Barak Valley’s only major industry, remains shut; ...

Badla movie review: Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan team up for a m ...

Pakistan’s terror 'crackdown': Interior minister is Hafiz Saeed's cr ...

Enforcement Directorate investigates Philip Morris, Godfrey Phillips f ...

NBA: Vince Carter masters art of ageing gracefully with smooth transit ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The 'pseudo'-feminism problem: Why people are compelled to brand other ...

Women's Day 2019: A must-follow list of 21 amazing Indian women on soc ...

Badla movie review: Amitabh Bachchan's film will entice you only if yo ...

Bharat Exclusive: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to endorse Alvira Khan' ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Ranchi: Australia b ...

Leila: Huma Qureshi takes over Netflix after Radhika Apte in this dyst ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt's majestic look on the poster is reminding Twitter ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Vidya Balan’s post is inspired by ...

MS Dhoni plans something special, gets team India to wear camouflage c ...

International Women's Day 2019: Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha star along ...

Women’s Day 2019: Sonali Bendre thanks her pillars of strength in th ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.