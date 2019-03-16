Arjun Tendulkar enters auction pool for T20 Mumbai League

Arjun the son of legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar looks set to make the jump from junior to senior cricket after putting his name in the auction pool for the T20 Mumbai League. The 19-year-old plays as a left-arm medium fast bowler and has represented the country in two Tests while playing in the Under-19 team against Sri Lanka last year. Arjun picked up 3 wickets in those matches.

The youngster recently played in the DY Patil T20 tournament and also performed well at the Talyarkhan Memorial invitation tournament. His performances in these tournaments led to his inclusion in the Mumbai U-23 squad.

Arjun an all-rounder has also featured for Mumbai’s U-14, U-16 and U-19 teams. He has been training with ex-India pacer Subroto Banerjee after Sachin requested the fast bowler to work with the youngster.



Look who selling radios @HomeOfCricket today.. sold 50 rush guys only few left junior @sachin_rt #Goodboy pic.twitter.com/8TD2Rv6G1V

— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 11, 2018

Last year, Arjun backed out of the inaugural Mumbai T20 league since he was working on remodelling his bowling action following back injuries. He later spent time training with the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) youth setup and was spotted helping out with groundsman duties at the Lord's. Spinner Harbhajan Singh even spotted the youngster selling radios outside Lord's and took to twitter to share this image.

Arjun's presence in the auction pool will surely keep fans interested as the franchise that picks him is certain to grab eyeballs with a novelty factor that is associated with a great surname.

(With inputs from PTI)