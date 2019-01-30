Another 200 for Hitman: A look at Rohit Sharma's best knocks

As India's 'Hit-Man' Rohit Sharma prepares for his 200th ODI appearance for India we look at his top 10 innings Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 10. 138 (139) vs Australia, Melbourne (18 Jan 2015) | Result: Australia won by 4 wickets (Image: Reuters) 2/10 9. 141* (123) vs Australia. Jaipur (16 Oct 2013) | Result: India won by 9 wickets (Image: Reuters) 3/10 8. 147 (138) vs New Zealand, Kanpur (29 Oct 2017) | Result: India won by 6 runs (Image: Reuters) 4/10 7. 150 (133) vs South Africa, Kanpur (11 Oct 2015) | Result: South Africa won by 5 runs (Image: Reuters) 5/10 6. 152* (117) vs West Indies, Guwahati (21 Oct 2018) | Result: India won by 8 wickets (Image: AP) 6/10 5. 162 (137) vs West Indies, Mumbai (29 Oct 2018) | Result: India won by 224 runs (Image: AP) 7/10 4. 171 (163) vs Australia Perth, 12 Jan 2016 | Result: Australia won by 5 wickets (Image: Reuters) 8/10 3. 208* (153) vs Sri Lanka, Mohali (13 Dec 2017) | Result: India won by 141 runs (Image: Reuters) 9/10 2. 209 (158) vs Australia, Bengaluru (2 Nov 2013) | Result: India won by 57 runs (Image: Reuters) 10/10 1. 1. 264 (173) vs Sri Lanka (13 Nov 2014) | Result: India won by 153 runs (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 30, 2019 04:46 pm