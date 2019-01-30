App
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Another 200 for Hitman: A look at Rohit Sharma's best knocks

As India's 'Hit-Man' Rohit Sharma prepares for his 200th ODI appearance for India we look at his top 10 innings

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
10. 138 (139) vs Austraia, Melbourne (18 Jan 2015) |
1/10

10. 138 (139) vs Australia, Melbourne (18 Jan 2015) | Result: Australia won by 4 wickets (Image: Reuters)
9. 141* (123) vs Australia. Jaipur (16 Oct 2013) |
2/10

9. 141* (123) vs Australia. Jaipur (16 Oct 2013) | Result: India won by 9 wickets (Image: Reuters)
8. 147 (138) vs New Zealand, Kanpur (29 Oct 2017)
3/10

8. 147 (138) vs New Zealand, Kanpur (29 Oct 2017) | Result: India won by 6 runs (Image: Reuters)
7. 150 (133) vs South Africa Kanpur 11 Oct 2015
4/10

7. 150 (133) vs South Africa, Kanpur (11 Oct 2015) | Result: South Africa won by 5 runs (Image: Reuters)
6. 152* (117) vs West Indies, Guwahati (21 Oct 2018) |
5/10

6. 152* (117) vs West Indies, Guwahati (21 Oct 2018) | Result: India won by 8 wickets (Image: AP)
5. 162 (137) vs West Indies, Mumbai (29 Oct 2018) |
6/10

5. 162 (137) vs West Indies, Mumbai (29 Oct 2018) | Result: India won by 224 runs (Image: AP)
4. 171 (163) vs Australia Perth, 12 Jan 2016 |
7/10

4. 171 (163) vs Australia Perth, 12 Jan 2016 | Result:  Australia won by 5 wickets (Image: Reuters)
3. 208* (153) vs Sri Lanka, Mohali (13 Dec 2017) |
8/10

3. 208* (153) vs Sri Lanka, Mohali (13 Dec 2017) | Result: India won by 141 runs (Image: Reuters)
2. 209 (158) vs Australia, Bengaluru (2 Nov 2013) |
9/10

2. 209 (158) vs Australia, Bengaluru (2 Nov 2013) | Result: India won by 57 runs (Image: Reuters)
1. 1. 264 (173) vs Sri Lanka (13 Nov 2014) |
10/10

1. 1. 264 (173) vs Sri Lanka (13 Nov 2014) | Result:  India won by 153 runs (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 04:46 pm

tags #cricket #India vs New Zealand #New Zealand #Rohit Sharma #Slideshow

