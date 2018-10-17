Anil Kumble launches Power Bat that would revolutionise 'the batsman's game'

Moneycontrol Contributor

As technology and artificial intelligence (AI) continue to make inroads into various fields, sports is not far behind. The latest to join the bandwagon is former India Test captain Anil Kumble, whose firm Spektacom unveiled a special sticker that will help batsmen improve their skills.

"It's still bat and ball, it's still 22 yards, it's still a bowler versus batsman, but at the end of the day it's a batsman's game," said Kumble, whose startup unveiled the sticker called Power Bat that provides real time data of a batsman's performance.

Any bat can be transformed into a Power Bat with the use of the lightweight sticker, which is powered by Microsoft Azure. All a batsman has to do is place the sticker on the shoulder of the bat.

The sticker measures bat speed, twist on impact and quality of shot, based on the proximity of the ball's contact to the "sweet spot" of the bat, all three of which are used to quantify a shot using a new unit of measurement called power speks. The sticker relays the data to the stump box which then uploads it onto Microsoft's cloud, making it available to broadcasters.

Spektacom said that the technology can be used during training sessions wherein data can be obtained via an app to help batsmen improve their performances and work on their weaknesses. Former cricketer and commentator VVS Laxman pointed out that the technology will help highlight the differences between players such as Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli who achieve similar results with completely different styles.

The technology was used during the 2018 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and Kumble expressed hope that the Power Bat could feature in other tournaments as well, leading to a much more immersive experience for fans.

Ian Bishop who was also present at the event spoke about how the Power Bat will alter the game and the tactics that teams use against certain batsmen. Data collected by the Power Bat could expose certain weaknesses of batsmen which bowlers could use against them.

The Power Bat isn't available for sale publicly, but Kumble said that Spektacom along with Microsoft have been working towards making it available at an affordable price for every cricket fan.