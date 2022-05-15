Andrew Symonds' death: How world is reacting to demise of legendary Australian cricketer

Australian cricket legend Andrew Symonds passed away on May 15, following a car crash near Townsville in northeast Australia. He was 46.

Cricket Australia reported Symonds' death on its website on Sunday, citing a police statement with details of the accident.

Andrew Symonds made his debut for Australia in 1998 in an ODI - and went on to play 26 tests and 238 across all three formats.

The cricketing world and international stars bid farewell to the former legendary batter.

How the world is reacting to Andrew Symonds death:

Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for the departed soul. - Harbhajan Singh, former Indian cricketer

Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That’s Roy. - Adam Gilchrist, former captain, Australia cricket team

Horrendous news to wake up to. Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate.- Jason Gillespie, Australian cricket coach

Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. -Shoaib Akhtar, Pakistani former cricketer

Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace my dear friend. Such tragic news. - VVS Laxman, former Indian international cricketer

Woke up to this shocking news! RIP legend ! Thoughts and prayers to his family and friends. - Angelo Mathews, Sri Lankan cricketer

Heartbreaking. Aussie cricket losing another hero. Stunned. Co-team members 2003 World Cup. Amazing talent. RIP SIMMO. - Michael Bevan, Former Australian Cricketer