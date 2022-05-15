English
    Andrew Symonds' death: How world is reacting to demise of legendary Australian cricketer

    Andrew Symonds made his debut for Australia in 1998 in an ODI - and went on to play 26 tests and 238 across all three formats.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 15, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST

    Australian cricket legend Andrew Symonds passed away on May 15, following a car crash near Townsville in northeast Australia. He was 46.

    Cricket Australia reported Symonds' death on its website on Sunday, citing a police statement with details of the accident.

    The cricketing world and international stars bid farewell to the former legendary batter.

    How the world is reacting to Andrew Symonds death:

    Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for the departed soul. - Harbhajan Singh,  former Indian cricketer

    Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That’s Roy. - Adam Gilchrist, former captain, Australia cricket team

    Horrendous news to wake up to. Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate.- Jason Gillespie, Australian cricket coach

    Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. -Shoaib Akhtar, Pakistani former cricketer

    Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace my dear friend. Such tragic news. - VVS Laxman, former Indian international cricketer

    Woke up to this shocking news! RIP legend ! Thoughts and prayers to his family and friends. - Angelo Mathews, Sri Lankan cricketer

    Heartbreaking. Aussie cricket losing another hero. Stunned. Co-team members 2003 World Cup. Amazing talent. RIP SIMMO. - Michael Bevan, Former Australian Cricketer



