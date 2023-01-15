 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Indian squad, match dates, groups, significance

Annesha Ghosh
Jan 15, 2023 / 03:45 PM IST

India U-19 Women's T20 World Cup team, led by Shweta Sehrawat’s 92 not-out and Captain Shafali Verma’s 45, defeated South Africa by seven wickets in their first group match on January 14.

Captain Shafali Verma batting for India during the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023, in South Africa. (Image source: Twitter/Mithali Raj)

The ongoing Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup is the first age-group world event in the history of women’s cricket and is being held in the T20 format. In contrast, the men’s game has already had 14 editions of the Under-19 World Cup since 1988, all in the 50-over format. In an era where the visibility of women’s cricket continues to see rapid growth, the tournament spotlights the future of the game.

Here's what you need to know about the tournament that started January 14, 2023:

Why is the inaugural edition of a women’s U-19 cricket world tournament being held in the T20 format?

Over the past decade, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has mainly used the 20-over format to grow the women’s game, and take it to new cricket-playing territories. The short, snappy nature of the format has drawn to the sport new audiences previously unfamiliar with the women’s game.

Besides, the ICC awarded T20I status to all matches played between the women's teams of its 104 members from July 1, 2018, onwards. As a result, globally, more women's teams have played T20Is than ODIs, which is played competitive by only 15 countries. A corollary of the ICC’s focus on considering the 20-over format its primary vehicle for growing women’s cricket.

Where is the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup being played? How long is the tournament?