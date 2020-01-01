App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2020 08:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is now officially 'engaged'

Pandya took to Instagram to announce his engagement with Stankovic, who is a former reality show 'Big Boss' contestant and featured in a popular music Badshah music video 'Bandook', apart from a few dance numbers in Bollywood movies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya rung in the New Year by announcing his engagement with actress-girlfriend Natasha Stankovic on social media. Pandya, who is on an injury break due to a back surgery, is expected to be back to competitive cricket later this month with the India A team in New Zealand which will also be his extended fitness test before he is drafted into the senior team.

The colourful Pandya, quoted a hit Bollywood song from Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Shaan' as the 27-year-old Stankovic flaunted the engagement ring sitting by his side.

First Published on Jan 1, 2020 06:56 pm

tags #Hardik Pandya #India

