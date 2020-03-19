App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 02:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus impact: All COVID-19 tests done by PCB during PSL turnout negative

"In this background, the PCB is pleased with the outcome of the results and happy that all these players and officials have rejoined their families without any health and safety doubts or concerns." - PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amidst the suspension of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) conducted 128 COVID-19 tests on players, support staff members, match officials and team owners on March 17.

PCB announced that all test results had arrived negative on March 19, calming the Pakistani environment of any rumored cases within the present PSL camp.  The Multan Sultans underwent 17 more tests on March 16, the results of which were also examined as negative.

"It was absolutely critical for the integrity and credibility of the HBL Pakistan Super League and the Pakistan Cricket Board that all players, support personnel, broadcasters and match officials, those who had decided to stay back till the end of the tournament, tested negative for COVID-19" PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said.

"In this background, the PCB is pleased with the outcome of the results and happy that all these players and officials have rejoined their families without any health and safety doubts or concerns."

PCB was left with no choice but to postpone the knockout phase of the PSL as a result of the dreadful pandemic, which has been the reason of similar cancellations and postponements in sporting events from around the world.

The 25 remaining foreign players, support staff and match officials have already departed for their respective destinations.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 02:21 pm

tags #coronavirus #cricket

