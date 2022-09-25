English
    Ajinkya Rahane sets example, asks Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave field for indiscipline

    Jaiswal came under fire again in the 57th over when the on-field umpire complained about the young batter's alleged verbal volleys.

    PTI
    September 25, 2022 / 01:46 PM IST
    File image of Ajinkya Rahane

    In a rare act, West Zone skipper Ajinkya Rahane ordered his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the field for disciplinary reasons, setting an example on the fifth day of the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone here. The 20-year-old Jaiswal had a great time with the bat, smashing a brilliant double century to set up a big win for West Zone in the summit showdown.

    However, the same cannot be said of his time on the field as he found himself at the centre of controversy on Sunday. He was asked by his captain Rahane to leave the field for going overboard with sledging against South Zone batter Ravi Teja. South batter Ravi Teja had apparently complained about the verbal volleys that Jaiswal was consistently firing at him as he was fielding close to the bat.

    After being spoken to earlier, Jaiswal came under fire again in the 57th over when the on-field umpire complained about the young batter's alleged verbal volleys. Jaiswal appeared to be animated when Rahane had a word with him with regard to his action and sent him off, leaving West Zone with 10 men on the field.

    He was later declared Man of the Match after West won by 294 runs. The unassuming Rahane has always been like that. When Mohammed Siraj faced racial abuse in Australia, Rahane, who was leading the team in Virat Kohli's absence, brought it up with the match referee, but refrained from engaging with the Australians on or off the field. The unassuming Rahane has always been like that.

    Asked about the incident involving Jaiswal, Rahane said after the match, "I believe in always respecting your opponents, umpires and match officials. So you have to handle certain incidents in a certain manner."
