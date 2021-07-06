MARKET NEWS

Ahead of Pakistan series, seven members of England team test positive for COVID-19

England are due to face the visitors in three ODIs and three Twenty20 matches, with the first match set for Thursday.

Moneycontrol News
July 06, 2021 / 02:53 PM IST
Representative Image (Source: Reuters)

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on July 6 said that three players and four staff members from England's cricket team have tested positive for COVID-19. The England team have had to select an entirely new squad for their limited-overs series against Pakistan.

"Following PCR tests administered yesterday (Monday) in Bristol, The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can confirm that seven members - three players and four management team members - of the England Men's ODI party have tested positive for COVID-19," the ECB said in a statement.

In collaboration with Public Health England, Public Health Wales and Bristol Local Health Authority, those impacted will now observe a period of self-isolation from July 4 following the UK government's protocol on quarantine.

"The remaining members of the party have been deemed close contacts and will also isolate."

England are due to face the visitors in three ODIs and three Twenty20 matches, with the first match set for Thursday.

"Overnight we have worked swiftly to identify a new squad, and we are grateful to Ben Stokes who will return to England duties to captain," ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said.

Incoming squad and support team members would have PCR tests and follow bridging protocols to ensure safe entry to camp.

(With inputs from Reuters)
first published: Jul 6, 2021 02:41 pm

