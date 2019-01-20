After triumphs in Australia, former skippers term Virat Kohli 'the greatest ODI batsman'

That Virat Kohli is destined to be among the pantheons of all-time greats is an oft-repeated assertion but for former Australia captain Michael Clarke, the India skipper is already the "greatest ODI batsman to have ever played the game".

Kohli, the world's No 1 Test and ODI batsman, led India through a historic tour of Australia, during which the team won the Test and ODI rubbers and drew the T20 International series.

Kohli's India is the first Indian team ever not to lose any series on a single tour to Australia. Along the wins, he has continued to add to his rapidly-rising count of international hundreds.

"To me, Virat Kohli is the greatest batsman to have ever played one-day cricket. I have no doubts after seeing what he has achieved for India," Clarke, himself a former World Cup-winning captain, told PTI in an interview.

Kohli has already scored 10,385 runs in 219 ODIs with an astounding average of 59 plus, including 39 hundreds.

An unabashed Kohli fan, Clarke said that the 30-year-old Indian's passion is un-comparable.

"You have to respect Virat's passion to win games for his country. Yes, he has aggression but no one can question his commitment, how much he has achieved. He is the greatest in ODIs," Clarke said.

Like Clarke, another former Australian skipper, Ian Chappell, too, has come out in praise of Kohli.

In his latest column for ESPNcricinfo Chappell has declared the Indian skipper as the best ODI batsman.

"...Kohli already heads some important statistical categories. If he were to continue at his current rate—an unlikely outcome as he ages—he would pass Tendulkar's aggregate with more than one hundred innings to spare and nearly 20 centuries in advance of the Little Master." Chappell writes.

"If he even came close to achieving these amazing feats, there could be no argument: Kohli would be the Sir Donald Bradman of ODI batsmen," he further adds.

Not only One-Day cricket but Kohli's rise in Test cricket has been equally phenomenal.

Cricket writer S Dinkar in his column "Kohli and his remarkable journey in Test Cricket" appreciates Kohli's commitment for the longer form of the game.

"...he (Kohli) has a priceless zeal for Tests. Kohli's heart is in the right place," Dinkar writes.

"In this day and age when cricket is driven by commerce, Kohli priorities Test cricket, continues to be fascinated by the challenges of five-day game," the writer further explains.

Kohli's command in ODIs and passion for Test cricket now reflects in ICC rankings. The master batsman is the No 1 ranked player in Tests and ODIs.

Along with him, his peers have also climbed up in the world rankings. Cheteshwar Pujara is now ranked No 3 in Test rankings and the new-comer Rishabh Pant, in space of three Test series, has jumped up to No 17 spot.

Rohit Sharma remains a spot behind his skipper in the ODI batting ranking and Jasprit Bumrah, thanks to his action, pace and control is the top-ranked ODI bowler. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav is two spots behind Bumrah.

The collective display has helped India remain No 1 and No 2 team in Tests and ODIs, respectively.

As Kohli's journey in cricket continues, the expectations have only risen. Indian skipper would now be aiming to add an ICC trophy to his cabinet.

