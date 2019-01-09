After backlash, Hardik Pandya apologises for 'misogynistic & sexist' comments on Koffee with Karan

India cricketer Hardik Pandya on January 9 apologised after being slammed for making what many construed as misogynistic and sexist remarks on talk show Koffee With Karan hosted by film maker Karan Johar.

The 25-year-old boasted about hooking up with multiple women and spoke about how open he is with his parents, saying he had once told them after losing his virginity, 'aaj mai kar ke aaya'.

Apologising on Twitter, the Indian all-rounder said he got 'carried away by the nature' of the show, in which he appeared with India teammate KL Rahul.

When the host of the show asked him why didn't ask women in the club their name, Pandya responded, "I like to watch and observe how they (women) move. I am little from the black side, so I need to see how they move."

A barrage of criticism started coming Pandya's way, prompting the Indian cricket board to consider banning players from appearing on such chat shows. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had on January 8 taken note of his 'crass and cringe worthy comments' on the chat show and had ticked him off.

Pandya is currently with the Indian team in Australia, where it recently recorded a historic maiden Test series win. He had joined the team before the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne after recovering from a back injury, which he had suffered during the Asia Cup in UAE last year.

He is also part of the 16-man squad for three-match ODI series against Australia starting January 12.