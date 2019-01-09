App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After backlash, Hardik Pandya apologises for 'misogynistic & sexist' comments on Koffee with Karan

The Indian all-rounder came under severe criticism for his unwarranted comments on Koffee with Karan

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya on January 9 apologised after being slammed for making what many construed as misogynistic and sexist remarks on talk show Koffee With Karan hosted by film maker Karan Johar.

The 25-year-old boasted about hooking up with multiple women and spoke about how open he is with his parents, saying he had once told them after losing his virginity, 'aaj mai kar ke aaya'.

Apologising on Twitter, the Indian all-rounder said he got 'carried away by the nature' of the show, in which he appeared with India teammate KL Rahul.

When the host of the show asked him why didn't ask women in the club their name, Pandya responded, "I like to watch and observe how they (women) move. I am little from the black side, so I need to see how they move."

related news

A barrage of criticism started coming Pandya's way, prompting the Indian cricket board to consider banning players from appearing on such chat shows. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had on January 8 taken note of his 'crass and cringe worthy comments' on the chat show and had ticked him off.

Pandya is currently with the Indian team in Australia, where it recently recorded a historic maiden Test series win. He had joined the team before the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne after recovering from a back injury, which he had suffered during the Asia Cup in UAE last year.

He is also part of the 16-man squad for three-match ODI series against Australia starting January 12.

(with PTI inputs)
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 02:55 pm

tags #BCCI #cricket #India

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.