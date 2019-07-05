App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 12:49 AM IST | Source: AP

Afghanistan vs West Indies, World Cup 2019: Gayle helps Windies end WC with a win

Afghanistan was on track to chase down a target of 312 when the 39-year-old Gayle, with his occasional offspin, trapped 18-year-old batsman Ikram Ali Khil in front of his stumps and took out Afghanistan's key man for 86.

AP @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Chris Gayle failed with the bat but took a pivotal wicket in his disciplined bowling spell to help West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs in his final Cricket World Cup match.

Afghanistan was on track to chase down a target of 312 when the 39-year-old Gayle, with his occasional offspin, trapped 18-year-old batsman Ikram Ali Khil in front of his stumps and took out Afghanistan's key man for 86.

It sparked a mini-collapse by the Afghans, who lost two more wickets in the next 13 balls to slip from 189-2 to 201-5. They were dismissed for 288 on the last ball of the match, their highest total at a World Cup but still not enough to avoid returning home with a sweep of nine losses.

Close

Gayle — making his record-tying 295th ODI appearance for the Windies and last in World Cups — had bowling figures of 1-28 off his six overs to make up for only getting 7 off 18 balls with the bat. Gayle had needed 18 runs to top Brian Lara (10,348) as West Indies' leading scorer in ODIs.

Next-to-last West Indies ended the World Cup with two victories — from their first and last games — and moved level on five points on South Africa, which still has a match to play against Australia.

The Windies won the toss and made 311-6, with Evin Lewis (58) and Shai Hope (77) scoring half-centuries before Nicholas Pooran (58 off 43) and Jason Holder (45 off 34, including four sixes) helped the team rack up a match-defining 111 runs off the last 10 overs.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 12:45 am

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.