Afghanistan vs West Indies, World Cup 2019: Brilliant display from Windies overcomes spirited Afghans

Catch all the top moments from match 42 of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and West Indies played at Headingley, Leeds. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Afghanistan and West Indies squared off for match 42 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Headingley, Leeds. Both teams entered this game having already been knocked out of the race for the semi-finals. Jason Holder won the Toss and opted to bat. Windies made two changes with Shannon Gabriel and Sunil Ambris replaced by Kemar Roach and Evin Lewis. Afghanistan also made two changes with Hamid Hasan and Hashmatullah Shahidi replaced by Dawlat Zadran and Sayed Shirzad. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 Chris Gayle in probably his last World Cup outing couldn’t do much with the bat as he slashed at a full delivery outside off in the 6th over and only ended up edging it back to the keeper. Dawlat Zadran was the bowler who got the breakthrough for Afghanistan. (Image: AP) 3/11 Evin Lewis and Shai Hope then stitched an 88-run partnership to steady the innings. Lewis also brought up his half-century off 62 balls in the 20th over. He couldn’t convert that into a bigger score as Rashid Khan got him caught out in the 25th over. Lewis returned with 58 off 78 balls. (Image: Reuters) 4/11 Hope and Shimron Hetmyer then added 65 runs off the next 60 balls. Hope also brought up a steady 50 in the 30th over. Both batsmen departed in quick succession though with Dawlat sending back Hetmyer (39 off 31 balls) in the 35th over and Nabi scalping Hope (77 off 92 balls) in the 38th over. Windies were 192/4 when Hope walked back. (Image: Reuters) 5/11 Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran then gave the Windies a late push adding 105 runs off just 69 balls. Pooran was run out in the final over with 58 off 43 balls and Holder was caught out on the next ball returning with 45 off 34 balls. Carlos Brathwaite then hit 6,4 and 4 off the last three balls as West Indies finished with 311/6. (Image: AP) 6/11 The Afghanistan run-chase got off to an inauspicious start with Kemar Roach getting Gulbadin Naib caught out in just the 2nd over. Rahmat Shah was then joined by Ikram Ali Khil and together they stitched a brilliant 133-run partnership. (Image: AP) 7/11 Rahmat Shah was the first to bring up his 50 off 57 balls in the 19th over. Ikram Ali Khil (in picture) at 18 years and 278 days, became the fourth youngest half-centurion in World Cup history when he completed his 50 in the 21st over. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 The partnership looked good until but Rahmat mistimed a slower delivery from Brathwaite to Gayle at short extra cover. Gayle took a low diving catch and stayed on the ground as Brathwaite then joined him and together they did a few push-ups to celebrate the dismissal. (Image: AP) 9/11 Ikram became the youngest player to register an 80+ score in World Cup history better the previous record of Sachin Tendulkar (81 v Zimbabwe at Hamilton 1992) then aged 18yrs and 318 days. He was finally dismissed LBW by Gayle in the 36th over returning with 86 off 93 balls. Najibullah (31 off 38 balls) was also run out in the same over as Afghanistan were reduced to 194/4. (Image: AP) 10/11 Roach then got rid of Mohammad Nabi in the 38th over and followed that up with the wicket of Shinwari in the 42nd over. Carlos Brathwaite then went on to dismiss Asghar Afghan and Dawlat Zadran in the 45th over and added Rashid Khan’s wicket to his list of scalps in the 47th over. Roach finished with 3 wickets to his name while Brathwaite ended with 4 scalps. (Image: AP) 11/11 Sayed Shirzad hit a few lusty blows at the end of the innings but was finally dismissed on 25 off 17 balls on the very last ball of the innings when Fabian Allen took a brilliant one-handed diving catch while running towards the boundary. West Indies won by 23 runs and Shai Hope was adjudged the Man of the Match for his 77 off 92 balls. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 5, 2019 12:55 am