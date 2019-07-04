App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsCricket
  • Pakistan PAK
    Bangladesh BAN
    Lord's, London

    05 Jul, 2019, 15:00 IST

  • Sri Lanka SL
    India IND
    Headingley, Leeds

    06 Jul, 2019, 15:00 IST

  • Australia AUS
    South Africa SA
    Old Trafford, Manchester

    06-07 Jul, 2019, 18:00 IST

Full schedule
LIVE BLOG
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 04, 2019 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match: Hope brings up 50; Hetmyer steps on the gas

Follow our blog for all the live updates from 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and West Indies

highlights

  • Jul 04, 05:15 PM (IST)
  • Jul 04, 05:08 PM (IST)
  • Jul 04, 05:03 PM (IST)

    Overs 26 to 30 Roundup! Runs: 38; Wickets: 0; West Indies 147/2 after 30 overs

    Hetmyer has come out with positive intent, his current strike is way more than 100. Meanwhile, Hope has reached his fifty, he has looked relaxed after Hetmyer took charge of attacking.

  • Jul 04, 05:00 PM (IST)

    SIX! Hetmyer gets down on one knee and smacks it over the mid-wicket boundary

  • Jul 04, 04:59 PM (IST)

     FIFTY UP for Shai Hope

  • Jul 04, 04:57 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Short from Shirzad, Hetmyer plays it past the fielder at short fine leg for a boundary

  • Jul 04, 04:52 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Another great shot from Hetmyer as he gets to the pitch of the ball and drills it through extra cover. 

  • Jul 04, 04:50 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Hetmyer is showing great intent from the word go as he dances down the track and lofts the ball over long-on. 

  • Jul 04, 04:48 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Rashid offers width to Hope who opens his stance and cuts the ball through the gap at point. Loose delivery from the Afghanistan spinner.

  • Jul 04, 04:46 PM (IST)

    SIX! Nabi tosses up a delivery right in the slot for Hetmyer who gets down on one knee and connects with a mighty swing sending the ball flying over long-off. 

  • Jul 04, 04:43 PM (IST)

    Overs 21 to 25 Roundup! Runs: 23; Wickets: 1; West Indies 109/2 after 25 overs

    The Windies batsmen are treading along slowly. The slow pitch is making it difficult to attack the spinners and Afghanistan have 3 top-class spinners. A close call for Lewis, an LBW appeal and the referral from Afghanistan showed that the impact was Upmire’s Call. Lewis has to depart, he tried to lift in the mid-wicket area but ended up mistiming it, fielder at long-on took a good catch

  • Jul 04, 04:42 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Lewis c Nabi b Rashid Khan 58(78)

    Lewis has to depart, he tried to lift in the mid-wicket area but ended up mistiming it, fielder at long-on took a good catch

  • Jul 04, 04:40 PM (IST)

    FOUR! This time Hope lifts a short ball over mid-wicket for a boundary

  • Jul 04, 04:39 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Hope edges it and the ball travels between first slip and short third man for a boundary

  • Jul 04, 04:32 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Full from Rashid and Lewis with an inventive shot for a boundary

  • Jul 04, 04:27 PM (IST)

     FIFTY UP for Evin Lewis 

  • Jul 04, 04:26 PM (IST)

    Overs 16 to 20 Roundup! Runs: 13; Wickets: 0; West Indies 86/1 after 20 overs

    Rashid Khan comes in to bowl the 18th over, he has a brilliant record against Windies. Lewis has reached 50 but Windies have slowed down due to spin bowling

  • Jul 04, 04:05 PM (IST)

    Overs 11 to 15 Roundup! Runs: 30; Wickets: 0; West Indies 73/1 after 15 overs

    Second bowling change, Naib comes to bowl the 12th over. Afghanistan pacers are taking pace off the ball which has worked well for them. Another bowling change, Nabi to bowl the 13th. Lewis and Hope both have shown positive intent towards the end of these 5 overs.

  • Jul 04, 04:03 PM (IST)

    SIX! Hope uses his feet well, charges down the ground and hits Nabi straight down the ground for a six

  • Jul 04, 04:01 PM (IST)

    SIX! Naib follows it up with a short ball, Lewis pulls it for a maximum in the mid-wicket area

  • Jul 04, 04:00 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Lewis finally gets one in the gap between mid-off and extra cover

  • Jul 04, 03:44 PM (IST)

    Overs 6 to 10 Roundup! Runs: 23; Wickets: 1; West Indies 43/1 after 10 overs

    Gayle has to depart, he raises his bat as he leaves the field. The last crack to increase his world cup tally has ended early. Shai Hope has come out to bat. Rashid drops a sitter, Hope hit the ball straight to him at mid-wicket and Rashid couldn’t hold on. First bowling change, Shirzad is brought into the attack.

  • Jul 04, 03:35 PM (IST)

    SIX! On the pads from Shirzad, this time Lewis picks it up and delivers it straight into the stands

  • Jul 04, 03:33 PM (IST)

    FOUR! On the legs again from Zadran and Lewis picks it up this time, just past the fielder at short fine leg

  • Jul 04, 03:24 PM (IST)

    FOUR! On the pads from Zadran and Hope puts it away in the fine leg region

  • Jul 04, 03:22 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Gayle c Ikram Ali Khil b Dawlat Zadran 7(18)

    He's gone! Last time in the World Cup. Wide and full from Zadran, Gayle tried to slash it, got the edge and straight to the keeper.

  • Jul 04, 03:20 PM (IST)

    Overs 1 to 5 Roundup! Runs: 20; Wickets: 0; West Indies 20/0 after 5 overs

    Savour it, this is the last time that Chis Gayle is walking out to bat in a World Cup tournament. Mujeeb opens the bowling for Afghanistan. Positive intent shown from Lewis in the early phase.

  • Jul 04, 03:20 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Short and wide from Mujeeb again and Lewis places it in the backward point region

  • Jul 04, 03:13 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Short and wide from Mujeeb and Lewis punches it past the off side field

  • Jul 04, 03:09 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Lewis flicks a ball on the pads from Zadran for a boundary

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.