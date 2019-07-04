Jul 04, 2019 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match: Hope brings up 50; Hetmyer steps on the gas
Follow our blog for all the live updates from 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and West Indies
Overs 26 to 30 Roundup! Runs: 38; Wickets: 0; West Indies 147/2 after 30 overs
Hetmyer has come out with positive intent, his current strike is way more than 100. Meanwhile, Hope has reached his fifty, he has looked relaxed after Hetmyer took charge of attacking.
SIX! Hetmyer gets down on one knee and smacks it over the mid-wicket boundary
FIFTY UP for Shai Hope
FOUR! Short from Shirzad, Hetmyer plays it past the fielder at short fine leg for a boundary
FOUR! Another great shot from Hetmyer as he gets to the pitch of the ball and drills it through extra cover.
FOUR! Hetmyer is showing great intent from the word go as he dances down the track and lofts the ball over long-on.
FOUR! Rashid offers width to Hope who opens his stance and cuts the ball through the gap at point. Loose delivery from the Afghanistan spinner.
SIX! Nabi tosses up a delivery right in the slot for Hetmyer who gets down on one knee and connects with a mighty swing sending the ball flying over long-off.
Overs 21 to 25 Roundup! Runs: 23; Wickets: 1; West Indies 109/2 after 25 overs
The Windies batsmen are treading along slowly. The slow pitch is making it difficult to attack the spinners and Afghanistan have 3 top-class spinners. A close call for Lewis, an LBW appeal and the referral from Afghanistan showed that the impact was Upmire’s Call. Lewis has to depart, he tried to lift in the mid-wicket area but ended up mistiming it, fielder at long-on took a good catch
WICKET! Lewis c Nabi b Rashid Khan 58(78)
Lewis has to depart, he tried to lift in the mid-wicket area but ended up mistiming it, fielder at long-on took a good catch
FOUR! This time Hope lifts a short ball over mid-wicket for a boundary
FOUR! Hope edges it and the ball travels between first slip and short third man for a boundary
FOUR! Full from Rashid and Lewis with an inventive shot for a boundary
FIFTY UP for Evin Lewis
Overs 16 to 20 Roundup! Runs: 13; Wickets: 0; West Indies 86/1 after 20 overs
Rashid Khan comes in to bowl the 18th over, he has a brilliant record against Windies. Lewis has reached 50 but Windies have slowed down due to spin bowling
Overs 11 to 15 Roundup! Runs: 30; Wickets: 0; West Indies 73/1 after 15 overs
Second bowling change, Naib comes to bowl the 12th over. Afghanistan pacers are taking pace off the ball which has worked well for them. Another bowling change, Nabi to bowl the 13th. Lewis and Hope both have shown positive intent towards the end of these 5 overs.
SIX! Hope uses his feet well, charges down the ground and hits Nabi straight down the ground for a six
SIX! Naib follows it up with a short ball, Lewis pulls it for a maximum in the mid-wicket area
FOUR! Lewis finally gets one in the gap between mid-off and extra cover
Overs 6 to 10 Roundup! Runs: 23; Wickets: 1; West Indies 43/1 after 10 overs
Gayle has to depart, he raises his bat as he leaves the field. The last crack to increase his world cup tally has ended early. Shai Hope has come out to bat. Rashid drops a sitter, Hope hit the ball straight to him at mid-wicket and Rashid couldn’t hold on. First bowling change, Shirzad is brought into the attack.
SIX! On the pads from Shirzad, this time Lewis picks it up and delivers it straight into the stands
FOUR! On the legs again from Zadran and Lewis picks it up this time, just past the fielder at short fine leg
FOUR! On the pads from Zadran and Hope puts it away in the fine leg region
WICKET! Gayle c Ikram Ali Khil b Dawlat Zadran 7(18)
He's gone! Last time in the World Cup. Wide and full from Zadran, Gayle tried to slash it, got the edge and straight to the keeper.
Overs 1 to 5 Roundup! Runs: 20; Wickets: 0; West Indies 20/0 after 5 overs
Savour it, this is the last time that Chis Gayle is walking out to bat in a World Cup tournament. Mujeeb opens the bowling for Afghanistan. Positive intent shown from Lewis in the early phase.
FOUR! Short and wide from Mujeeb again and Lewis places it in the backward point region
FOUR! Short and wide from Mujeeb and Lewis punches it past the off side field
FOUR! Lewis flicks a ball on the pads from Zadran for a boundary