Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match: Hope brings up 50; Hetmyer steps on the gas

Overs 21 to 25 Roundup! Runs: 23; Wickets: 1; West Indies 109/2 after 25 overs

The Windies batsmen are treading along slowly. The slow pitch is making it difficult to attack the spinners and Afghanistan have 3 top-class spinners. A close call for Lewis, an LBW appeal and the referral from Afghanistan showed that the impact was Upmire’s Call. Lewis has to depart, he tried to lift in the mid-wicket area but ended up mistiming it, fielder at long-on took a good catch