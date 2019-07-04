Afghanistan vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Highlights: As it happened

Overs 46 to 50 Roundup! Runs: 33; Wickets: 2; Afghanistan 288/10

Oshane Thomas returns to the attack for his final spell and gives away just 5 runs. Brathwaite continues to chip away at the wickets from the other end as he gets Rashid caught out right at the boundary.

Shirzad provides some late entertainment with a few lusty blows but the highlight of the day belongs to Fabian Allen who takes a stunning catch on the very last ball of the innings getting the crowds to their feet.

A good game of cricket all around with the Windies winning by 23 runs.