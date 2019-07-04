Jul 04, 2019 11:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Afghanistan vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Highlights: As it happened
Follow our blog for all the highlights from 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and West Indies
Overs 46 to 50 Roundup!
WICKET! Shirzad c Allen b Thomas 25 (17)
WICKET! Rashid c Holder b Brathwaite 9 (16)
Overs 41 to 45 Roundup!
WICKET! Dawlat Zadran c Cottrell b Brathwaite 1 (2)
WICKET! Asghar c Holder b Brathwaite 40 (32)
WICKET! Shinwari c Hetmyer b Roach 6 (9)
Overs 36 to 40 Roundup!
WICKET! Nabi c Allen b Roach 2 (6)
WICKET! Najibullah run out (Hetmyer/Brathwaite) 31 (38)
WICKET! Ikram lbw Gayle 86 (93)
Overs 31 to 35 Roundup!
Overs 26 to 30 Roundup!
WICKET! Rahmat c Gayle b Brathwaite 62 (78)
Overs 21 to 25 Roundup!
FIFTY up for Ikram! 50 (57)
Overs 16 to 20 Roundup!
FIFTY up for Rahmat! 50 (57)
Overs 11 to 15 Roundup!
Overs 6 to 10 Roundup!
Overs 1 to 5 Roundup!
WICKET! Naib c Lewis b Roach 5 (6)
Overs 41 to 45 Roundup!
WICKET! Holder c Dawlat b Shirzad 45 (34)
WICKET! Pooran run out (Ikram/ Shirzad) 58 (43)
FIFTY up for Pooran! 50 (40)
Overs 41 to 45 Roundup!
Overs 36 to 40 Roundup!
WICKET! Hope c Rashid b Nabi 77 (92)
Overs 31 to 35 Roundup!
WICKET! Hetmyer c sub (Noor Ali) b Dawlat 39 (31)
Overs 26 to 30 Roundup!
FIFTY UP for Shai Hope
Overs 21 to 25 Roundup!
WICKET! Lewis c Nabi b Rashid Khan 58(78)
FIFTY UP for Evin Lewis
Overs 16 to 20 Roundup!
Overs 11 to 15 Roundup!
Overs 6 to 10 Roundup!
WICKET! Gayle c Ikram Ali Khil b Dawlat Zadran 7(18)
Overs 1 to 5 Roundup!
West Indies XI
Afghanistan XI
TOSS
That brings us to the end of our live coverage from this game. Join us again tomorrow as Pakistan go up against Bangladesh starting at 3 PM IST. Till then it's goodbye.
Jason Holder (West Indies Captain): It's good to get over the line. We've had some close encounters in this World Cup. So it's really good to finish with a win. Obviously batters stepped up today. Evin and Shai got a good partnership going. At the back end, myself and Pooran were able to finish well. 300 was a par score I felt on that pitch. They had a good partnership but we stayed strong and came through in the end. (On what went wrong for WI in the WC) I think inconsistency let us down. Our fielding has a lot to improve. The bowlers did really well, credit to each of them. Batting was inconsistent and that also needs to step up. It's hard to say that Chris is playing his last World Cup. He's been an excellent ambassador for West Indies cricket. Would also like to congratulate Ian Gould, the umpire who is officiating his last game on Saturday.
Gulbadin Naib (Afghanistan Captain): Definitely a good score (on the chasing effort). At one point, we looked comfortable at the wicket. Khil and Rahmat played really well. In the end, chasing 300-plus isn't that easy. So I am really happy with the fight. Khil is an U19 boy, he showed his class today. Not just him, we have a lot of young talent back home as well. If we can groom them well, it will be nice for us. I learnt a lot in this tournament. (On what Afghanistan needs to work on) Fitness is an issue for us, boys are struggling and it's something we need to work on. Also need to handle the pressure moments more. We need to keep working on bettering our skills. I think the World Cup has been a good learning curve for all of us.
Shai Hope (Man of the Match): It's important we got that score on the board. It's not where we would've liked it to be but it's a learning experience and lot to learn from this. It's nice to finish on a high and hopefully I can carry on this form for the next series as well.
Overs 46 to 50 Roundup! Runs: 33; Wickets: 2; Afghanistan 288/10
Oshane Thomas returns to the attack for his final spell and gives away just 5 runs. Brathwaite continues to chip away at the wickets from the other end as he gets Rashid caught out right at the boundary.
Shirzad provides some late entertainment with a few lusty blows but the highlight of the day belongs to Fabian Allen who takes a stunning catch on the very last ball of the innings getting the crowds to their feet.
A good game of cricket all around with the Windies winning by 23 runs.
WICKET! Shirzad c Allen b Thomas 25 (17)
What a take from Fabian Allen! Shirzad slices the ball over extra cover and Allen tracks back and puts in a brilliant dive while running towards the boundary taking the catch while air-borne with one outstretched arm. What a way to end the innings. Allen gives the crowds something to remember with a superhuman effort on the very last ball.
SIX! This time Shirzad sends the fuller delivery from Thomas flying into the stands over long-off.
FOUR! Thomas sends down a full toss and Shirzad taps it over extra cover.
FOUR! Now Mujeeb gets among the runs as he drills the full ball from Thomas straight past the bowler.
SIX! Brathwaite sends down a slower ball and this time Shirzad gets under it sending the ball flying over the head of Holder this time at long-on.
WICKET! Rashid c Holder b Brathwaite 9 (16)
Rashid launches the low full toss high and straight down the ground but he doesn't get enough on it as Holder takes another catch right at the edge of the boundary.
FOUR! Thomas ends with a full delivery and Shirzad drills it straight down the ground to the boundary. Even he has a cheeky smile after hitting that shot.
DROPPED! Rashid thumps the ball straight to Pooran at extra cover and the West Indies man juggles with the ball twice before failing to latch onto it.
Overs 41 to 45 Roundup! Runs: 35; Wickets: 3; Afghanistan 255/8
Jason Holder returns to the attack for the 41st over and gives away just 6 runs. Roach then gets rid of Shinwari in the next over getting the man caught out at deep midwicket. Asghar leads a spirited fightback and takes back-to-back FOURs in the next over from Holder.
Roach then bowls out in the 44th over finishing with impressive figures of 10-2-33-3. Carlos Brathwaite then returns to the attack for the 45th over and ends Asghar’s resistance with Holder taking a sharp catch right at the boundary. Brathwaite then sends down 3 consecutive wides to Rashid as he attempts the wide yorker. Rashid clubs him for a SIX on the 4th ball but Brathwaite ends with a wicket as Cottrell takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Dawlat Zadran on the last ball.
WICKET! Dawlat Zadran c Cottrell b Brathwaite 1 (2)
Dawlat has a swipe at the last ball from Brathwaite but doesn't get enough power behind the shot. Cottrell comes running in from long-on and takes a good tumbling catch.
SIX! Rashid gets down on one knee and slashes at the full delivery sending it flying over long-off.
WICKET! Asghar c Holder b Brathwaite 40 (32)
A fighting innings from the former skipper comes to an end as he connects with the toe-end of the bat and Holder takes a good catch right on the boundary line at long-off.
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Asghar as Holder sends down a low full toss down leg which the batsman guides to fine leg.
FOUR! Holder goes for the yorker but ends up sending down a full delivery which Asghar sends flying over extra cover
WICKET! Shinwari c Hetmyer b Roach 6 (9)
Shinwari goes for the pull dragging the ball from outside off but doesn't get enough on it as Hetmyer comes charging in from the boundary at deep midwicket and takes a good diving catch.
Overs 36 to 40 Roundup! Runs: 33; Wickets: 3; Afghanistan 220/5
Gayle makes a great breakthrough in the 36th over dragging his team back in the game. He first gets Ikram trapped LBW and then helps set up a run out as Afghanistan lose two quick wickets.
West Indies then go with Cottrell and Roach bowling from either end in a bid to look for more wickets. They get the reward in the 38th over as Nabi miscues a shot to Allen off Roach’s bowling.
West Indies have done brilliantly to drag themselves back in the game and it’s well-poised to swing either way. Afghanistan need 92 off the last 60 balls with 5 wickets in hand. It’s a very gettable target but West Indies know a couple of quick wickets could get them back on top.
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Afghan as this time he cuts the ball past short third man.
