Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Sophia Gardens: Lanka off to a flying start; Perera reaches 50

Overs 0-5

Karunaratne opens his account with a boundary on the leg side, five came of the first over. Hamid into the attack. Kusal isn't the type to take time to settle, he pulls the very first ball he faced for a boundary. He smashes one between the bowler and mid-off for another boundary, 15 came from that over. Dawlat gets in another tight over, just one from it. Hassan bowls a wide delivery even the keeper couldn’t stop it as it runs away for a boundary. Perera picks one up over mid-off for a boundary and Karunaratne gets in on the action with a beautiful boundary in the mid-wicket area. 16 came from Hassan’s second over, he is struggling. Perera lifts one over mid-wicket for a boundary. Dawlat tries the bouncer, too high even for the keeper as the ball runs away for the second four-wide of the match. On the leg side from Dawlat and it hits Karunaratne’s leg and goes for a four. Fifty comes up for Sri Lanka in just five overs

Sri Lanka 52-0 after 5 overs