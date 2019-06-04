App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Jun 04, 2019 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Sophia Gardens: Lanka off to a flying start; Perera reaches 50

Follow the blog for all the live updates from the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup match

highlights

  • Jun 04, 04:46 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Mathews c Rahmat b Nabi 0(2)

    Another one for Nabi in the same over, Mathews tried to cut went straight to first slip

  • Jun 04, 04:43 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Kusal Mendis c Rahmat b Nabi 2(2) 

    Kusal Mendis nicks it straight to first slip, second wicket in the over for Nabi. The previous ball was also nicked by Mendis but went just wide off the first slip.

  • Jun 04, 04:39 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Thirimanne b Nabi 25(34)

    Thirimanne edges back onto the stumps, second wicket for Nabi

  • Jun 04, 04:32 PM (IST)

    Overs 16-20

    Rashid Khan is brought into the attack, Sri Lanka seem to be easing up after the early barrage. Gulbadin bowls a no-ball and follows it up two wides and the final free hit ball was smacked on the off side by Perera to bring up his half-century. Another no-ball from the captain and Perera dispatches the free hit ball for a boundary. Rashid follows it with a tight over, just 3 runs from that over, Hassan is brought back into the attack after an expensive first two overs.

    Sri Lanka 139-1 after 20 overs

  • Jun 04, 04:23 PM (IST)

    Four!

    Another no-ball from the captain and Perera dispatches the free hit ball for a boundary.

  • Jun 04, 04:20 PM (IST)

    Four!

    Gulbadin bowls wide on the off side and Perera smacks it for a four, bringing up his half-century

  • Jun 04, 04:07 PM (IST)

    Overs 11-15

    The captain, Gulbadin is into the attack. Just four runs from his over.Nabi with another tight over, just 3 from it. Gulbadin gets another tight over which forces Karunaratne try and attack Nabi, he tries to hit Nabi over long-on but it is straight into the fielder's hand.

    Sri Lanka 104-1 after 15 overs

  • Jun 04, 03:59 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Karunaratne c Najibullah b Nabi 30(45)

    Karunaratne tries to hit Nabi over long-on but it is straight into the fielder's hand

  • Jun 04, 03:46 PM (IST)

    Overs 6-10

    Mujeeb is brought into the attack to stop the onslaught. Half volley from the spinner and punished by Perera. Nabi replaces Hassan and gets in a tight over, just 3 came from that. Perera gives Mujeeb the charge and lifts it for a boundary in the deep mid-wicket area. Mujeeb bowls a short one, the very next ball and Perera smashes than one too. Nine came from Mujeeb’s second over. Nabi seems to be the only bowler able to stop the leaking of runs, just 5 from his second over. Lanka’s decision to bring Perera up the order has paid off.

    Sri Lanka 79-0 after 10 overs

  • Jun 04, 03:38 PM (IST)

    Four!

    Perera gives Mujeeb the charge and lifts it for a boundary in the deep mid-wicket area. Mujeeb bowls a short one, the very next ball and Perera smashes than one too.

  • Jun 04, 03:31 PM (IST)

    Four!

    Half volley from Mujeeb and punished by Perera

  • Jun 04, 03:28 PM (IST)

    Overs 0-5

    Karunaratne opens his account with a boundary on the leg side, five came of the first over. Hamid into the attack. Kusal isn't the type to take time to settle, he pulls the very first ball he faced for a boundary. He smashes one between the bowler and mid-off for another boundary, 15 came from that over. Dawlat gets in another tight over, just one from it. Hassan bowls a wide delivery even the keeper couldn’t stop it as it runs away for a boundary. Perera picks one up over mid-off for a boundary and Karunaratne gets in on the action with a beautiful boundary in the mid-wicket area. 16 came from Hassan’s second over, he is struggling. Perera lifts one over mid-wicket for a boundary. Dawlat tries the bouncer, too high even for the keeper as the ball runs away for the second four-wide of the match. On the leg side from Dawlat and it hits Karunaratne’s leg and goes for a four. Fifty comes up for Sri Lanka in just five overs

    Sri Lanka 52-0 after 5 overs

  • Jun 04, 03:23 PM (IST)

    Four!

    Perera lifts one over mid-wicket for a boundary.

  • Jun 04, 03:22 PM (IST)

    Four!

    Karunaratne gets in on the action with a beautiful boundary in the mid-wicket area

  • Jun 04, 03:19 PM (IST)

    Four!

    Perera picks one up over mid-off for a boundary. Hassan is struggling

  • Jun 04, 03:11 PM (IST)

    Four!

    Kusal smashes one between the bowler and mid-off for a boundary.

  • Jun 04, 03:09 PM (IST)

    Four!

    Kusal isn't the type to take time to settle, he pulls the very first ball he faced for a boundary.

  • Jun 04, 03:08 PM (IST)

    Four!

    Karunaratne opens his account with a boundary on the leg side

  • Jun 04, 03:01 PM (IST)

    Perera and Karunaratne walk out to the centre to open the innings for Sri Lanka against Afghanistan's Dawlat 

  • Jun 04, 02:39 PM (IST)

    Sri Lanka XI:

    Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne(Captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga

  • Jun 04, 02:38 PM (IST)

    Afghanistan XI:

    Mohammad Shahzad, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib(Captain), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan

  • Jun 04, 02:34 PM (IST)

    Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bowl first

  • Jun 04, 02:26 PM (IST)
  • Jun 04, 02:25 PM (IST)

    Welcome to the live coverage of the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match in Cardiff.

