Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2019 Match Highlights: As it happened

That brings us to the end of our live coverage from this game. Tomorrow, the moment that all Indian cricket fans have been waiting for is finally upon us. India take the field for their tournament opener against South Africa. Join us again tomorrow for that blockbuster match starting at 3 PM. Till then it's goodbye!
Dimuth Karunaratne (Winning Captain): We had a good start after a long time but suddenly, we lost a couple of wickets and were on the back foot. That's the negative part but otherwise, the bowling and fielding was really good. After losing the first game, it's not easy to keep your mind positive. We have the experience in these conditions and that helped. Only thing we need to work on is to improve our batting in the middle overs. Wickets were the key, if the openers get going, then 187 isn't easy to defend. Their openers went hard but we knew that it was a matter of a couple of wickets and that pushed them on the back foot. (Whether they believe now after the win) Of course, we do. As I said, batting needs to improve a bit but the bowlers did really well. Need to work on our middle overs batting a bit.
Jun 05, 12:01 AM (IST)
Gulbadin Naib (Losing Captain): (Where did things go wrong?) Start of the day, we didn't bowl in good areas and lost momentum from there. They got to 100 in no time. At one point, I thought they would get to 300 but Nabi bowled really well. Wicket wasn't easy for the batters, so I was telling the bowlers to hit the right spots, hit the deck. In the middle overs, Dawlat and Hamid found their lines. Credit goes to them and the other bowlers. Target wasn't that tough, especially considering how we have been preparing recently as a chasing side. We need improvement in the batting department, need to learn to stitch small partnerships, especially against such quality bowling. At the start of the day, it was cloudy and I expected it to be the same throughout. We could have batted better, played straighter and watched the ball better.
Jun 04, 11:59 PM (IST)
Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka): I'm really happy as a bowler. 187 was an easy target to chase. As a bowling and fielding unit, we did really well. If we bowled the right lengths, the ball would do something .. in seaming conditions. I stuck to my basic plans. Fielding wise, normally I am a good fielder. I took a good catch for my team at a crucial time. We have a good experienced bowling unit. We all believed; we all play together. In these conditions, we believed we could defend.
Jun 04, 11:58 PM (IST)
Nuwan Pradeep is the Man of the Match for his career-best ODI figures of 9-1-31-4.
Malinga starts the 31st over with a wide delivery but quickly rectifies that error and castles Dawlat with a searing yorker off the 4th delivery. He gives away just that 1 run while scalping a wicket in the over.
Najibullah sparks some hope of a late comeback when he hits Udana for two FOURs in the next over. To make matters worse Sri Lanka don’t have enough men in the circle when that second boundary was scored which results in a no-ball and a free-hit. Udana does well sending down a short ball on the free-hit delivery which Najibullah doesn’t connect with. The Sri Lankan captain then comes up with a moment of inspiration as he gets Najibullah run out with a direct-hit on the last delivery of the over.
Malinga then wrapped up proceedings in style after getting hit for a SIX with yet another searing yorker. Sri Lanka prise victory from the jaws of defeat after an absolutely dismal batting performance.
Sri Lanka win by 34 runs.
Jun 04, 11:41 PM (IST)
WICKET! Hamid b Malinga 6 (5)
Absolutley brilliant response from Malinga. He nails the yorker and Hamid is eons late in bringing his bat down as the ball crashes into the stumps.
Jun 04, 11:38 PM (IST)
SIX! The 3rd ball from Malinga is right in the arc of Hamid who sends it flying over midwicket with a mighty swing of his willow.
Jun 04, 11:37 PM (IST)
WICKET! Najibullah run out (Karunaratne) 43 (56)
Brilliant from the Sri Lankan captain as he leads from the front with some spectacular work in the field. Najibullah bunts the ball to extra cover and sets off for a quick single. Karunaratne is quick to attack the ball and scatters the bails with a lethal direct-hit.
Jun 04, 11:35 PM (IST)
FOUR! Najibullah swings hard at the 4th delivery from Udana and gets a thick edge which flies down to the third man fence.
Jun 04, 11:34 PM (IST)
FOUR! Najibullah is upping the tempo now as Udana offers some width and the batsman slices it over extra cover.
Jun 04, 11:32 PM (IST)
WICKET! Dawlat b Malinga 6 (18)
Brilliant stuff from Malinga as he nails the yorker and Dawlat just doesn't manage to get his bat down in time. Sri Lanka just two wickets away from victory now. Can they pull this off?
Suranga Lakmal returns to the attack and bowls out a brilliant 26th over giving away just the solitary single. Pradeep then continues his long spell and the captain’s decision to persist with him pays off as he knocks the off-stump of Rashid Khan.
Lakmal maintains the pressure from the other end giving away just 3 runs. Pradeep comes in for his final over but he doesn’t manage to prise any more wickets. He finishes with brilliant figures of 9-1-31-4.
Lakmal bowls out the 30th over and it’s another economical one with just 2 runs coming off it. Sri Lanka can smell blood here. It’s difficult to see where the runs will come from for Afghanistan.
Jun 04, 11:09 PM (IST)
FOUR! Dawlat drives the 4th ball straight down the ground and first it goes past Pradeep in his follow-through. Then Malinga slips while coming in from mid-off letting the ball go past him and Mathews gives chase, putting in the slide at the boundary line but misses the ball as it crosses the ropes.
Jun 04, 11:07 PM (IST)
WICKET! Rashid b Pradeep 2 (4)
Brilliant from Pradeep as he sends down another good length delivery which nips back to hit the top of off-stump.
Lakmal returns to the attack and bowls out a tight 21st over giving away just 3 runs. Naib does well in the next over as he picks up couples taking 6 runs off Udana. Pradeep returns to the attack to bowl the 23rd over and does well only giving away 2 runs which come from wides.
Zadran does well in the next over as he pulls out a fancy looking reverse-hit sending the ball racing for a FOUR. Pradeep finally strikes a decisive blow in the 25th over as he gets the ball to nip in late catching Naib LBW. The Afghanistan captain could count himself unlucky as the impact was left to ‘Umpire’s Call’. However, Sri Lanka have roared back into this game breaking this dangerous partnership.
Jun 04, 10:59 PM (IST)
WICKET! Naib lbw Pradeep 23 (32)
Yet another twist to this topsy turvy encounter. Just when it looked like Afghanistan were gaining a hold on this game Pradeep strikes with a good length delivery that nips into the batsman. Naib goes for the review but the ball is clipping leg-stump and impact is left to the Umpire's Call which means he has to depart.
Jun 04, 10:54 PM (IST)
FOUR! Zadran pulls out the reverse and sends the last ball from de Silva racing through point.
Afghanistan are building a nice little partnership here which is proving to be dangerous for Sri Lanka. Najibullah first hit Thisara Perera for two boundaries in the 16th over. Pradeep bowled out a quite 17th over giving away just 3 runs.
Perera did not give away any boundaries in the next over but the batsmen still managed to take 6 runs off it. Lasith Malinga then returned to the attack and Naib welcomed him with back-to-back FOURs at the start of the over. Sri Lanka need to break this partnership before these two wrestle the game away from their grasps.
Jun 04, 10:25 PM (IST)
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Afghanistan as Naib waits back and pulls the next ball powerfully through midwicket.
Jun 04, 10:25 PM (IST)
FOUR! Malinga starts with a slower full delivery at the stumps and Naib just drives it powerfully straight down the ground.
Jun 04, 10:16 PM (IST)
FOUR! Zadran reaches out once again and slaps the 3rd ball from Perera through extra cover.
Jun 04, 10:16 PM (IST)
FOUR! Perera sends down a wide short delivery and Zadran slaps it through the gap between cover and point.
Afghanistan manage to take just 5 and 6 runs from the 11th and 12th over respectively. Pradeep finally gets the breakthrough in the 13th over with a brilliant short delivery which completely takes Shahidi by surprise. Pradeep finishes the over without giving away any runs.
Thisara Perera then enters the attack and makes immediate impact starting with 3 dot balls before castling Mohammad Nabi. Great bowling from Sri Lanka as they’ve wrestled control of this game.
Jun 04, 10:08 PM (IST)
FOUR! Pradeep pitches the ball wide outside off and Zadran throws his bat at it sending the ball racing through cover.
Jun 04, 10:01 PM (IST)
WICKET! Shahidi c K Perera b Pradeep 4 (17)
Pradeep sends down a brilliant short ball which rises sharply taking Shahidi by surprise. The batsman only gets an edge to it as Perera takes a comfortable catch behind the wickets.
