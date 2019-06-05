Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2019 Match Highlights: As it happened

Overs 31 to 32.4 roundup! Runs: 17 ; Wickets: 3 ; AFG 152/all-out

Malinga starts the 31st over with a wide delivery but quickly rectifies that error and castles Dawlat with a searing yorker off the 4th delivery. He gives away just that 1 run while scalping a wicket in the over.

Najibullah sparks some hope of a late comeback when he hits Udana for two FOURs in the next over. To make matters worse Sri Lanka don’t have enough men in the circle when that second boundary was scored which results in a no-ball and a free-hit. Udana does well sending down a short ball on the free-hit delivery which Najibullah doesn’t connect with. The Sri Lankan captain then comes up with a moment of inspiration as he gets Najibullah run out with a direct-hit on the last delivery of the over.

Malinga then wrapped up proceedings in style after getting hit for a SIX with yet another searing yorker. Sri Lanka prise victory from the jaws of defeat after an absolutely dismal batting performance.

Sri Lanka win by 34 runs.