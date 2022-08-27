Afghanistan stuns Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in Asia Cup opener

Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai, right, plays a shot while Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis watches (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Afghanistan stunned five-time champion Sri Lanka by a staggering eight wickets in the opening game of the Asia Cup on Saturday.

Sri Lanka was dismissed for 105 in the last over then Rahmanullah Gurbaz (40) and Hazratullah Zazai (37 not out) belted 83 runs in the powerplay to help Afghanistan reach 106-2 in 10.1 overs of its 100th Twenty20.

Sri Lanka didn't recover from Fazalhaq Farooqi's twin strikes in the first over after being sent in to bat. The left-arm fast bowler trapped Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka off successive deliveries and took 3-11.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who top-scored with 38, added 44 with Danushka Gunathilaka before Afghanistan struck through its spinners Mohammad Nabi, 2-14, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 2-24.

Farooqi completed the rout when he clean bowled Chamika Karunaratne (31), one of only three Sri Lanka batters to reach double figures.

Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are in Group B while Group A comprises of Pakistan, India and Hong Kong. The top two teams in each group advance to the Super 4 stage.