Afghanistan seal series against Ireland after posting highest score in T20Is

Afghanistan on February 24 took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Ireland after scoring the highest team total in the format -- 278 -- which helped them win by 84 runs.

With a 236-run stand, Hazratullah Zazai -- 162 runs (not out) off 62 balls -- and Usman Ghani (73 off 48) set a new record for the opening-wicket partnership. Afghanistan surpassed the previous record set by Australia's (263) against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in 2016.

In response, Ireland ended with 194 for 6 with skipper Paul Stirling (91 runs off 50 balls) being with the top-scorer. Star spinner Rashid Khan picked up four wickets, conceding 25 runs in his four overs.

Zazai’s unbeaten 162 was the highest score by an Asian batsman in T20Is. It was also the second highest T20I score and the third fastest men's century in the format. Zazai blasted 16 sixes and 11 fours in his unconquered innings after Afghanistan opted to bat. The other opener, Ghani, scored three sixes and seven fours.

Afghanistan had earlier won the first T20I by five wickets. The final match will be played on February 24.

Both teams will also play five ODIs and one Test after the T20I series.

Here’s a list of records that were broken during the match:

- 278/3 is the highest team score in T20I cricket. The previous record was Australia's 263/6 against Sri Lanka in 2016.

- Partnership of 236 runs between Afghan opening pair Hazratullah Zazai and Usman Ghani is the highest for any wicket in all T20I cricket.

- Zazai's innings of 162 (not out) is the second-highest T20I score, after Aaron Finch's 172 for Australia against Zimbabwe in 2018.

- Zazai smashed 16 sixes. It is the most in a T20I innings.

- Zazai completed his century in 42 balls. That makes his century the third-fastest in men's T20Is.

- The opening partnership of 126 runs between Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien was Ireland's highest for any wicket in T20Is.

- Stirling's 91 is the highest by an Ireland batsman in T20I cricket.

- A total of 472 runs were scored in the match. It is the third-highest aggregate runs scored in the history of T20Is.

Afghanistan 278 for 3 (Hazratullah 162*, Ghani 73) beat Ireland 194 for 6 (Stirling 91, O'Brien 37, Rashid 4-25) by 84 runs.