you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 06:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Afghan pacer Zadran out of India Test due to knee injury

Dawlat Zadran will miss Afghanistan's inaugural Test due to a knee injury.

Ahead of their inaugural Test against India, Afghanistan have suffered a huge blow as pacer Dawlat Zadran has been ruled out of the one-off Test owing to a knee injury.

"Fast bowler @dawlat_zadarn suffered a knee injury during the training camp in India. He has been advised one month's rest by doctors. Therefore, he will not be available for the T20I series against Bangladesh as well as Afghanistan's one-off Test against India," Afghan Cricket Board tweeted.

Zadran will also miss the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh starting June 3 in Dehradun.

The Afghanistan team is also training in Dehradun where the pacer suffered the injury.

From the Uttarakhand capital, the team will head to Bengaluru to play its inaugural Test from June 14.
First Published on May 28, 2018 06:38 pm

