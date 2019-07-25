A look at the top 10 individual performances immortalised at The Ashes

Andrew Flintoff (2005) | In 2005, Australia travelled to England having won the last eight Ashes series on the trot. In fact, England’s last win in the series was almost two decades back in 1986-87. One man who was key to England’s victory was Freddie Flintoff who despite being an all-rounder and batting way down the order finished as the third highest run-scorer with 402 runs at an average of 40.2. Flintoff also finished as the highest wicket-taker for England with 24 scalps, second only to Warne’s 40 wickets in that series. Flintoff was named Player of the Series thanks to his brilliant all-round effort as England won 2-1 in what has been termed as the most thrilling series ever. (Image: Reuters)