A look at past instances when cricket teams refused to play matches

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (2009) | The attack on the Sri Lankan team bus was the first instance when cricketers were directly targeted by terrorists. Several cricketers and members of the coaching staff were injured as gunmen sprayed the bus with bullets and fired a rocket and a grenade. Six policemen lost their lives in the incident. The Test was quickly called off as the players were evacuated from the Gaddafi stadium and taken to a nearby airbase. (Image: Reuters)