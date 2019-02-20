A look at past instances when cricket teams refused to play matches

Many fans and former Indian cricketers want India to forfeit its upcoming World Cup match against arch-rival Pakistan. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Australia vs Sri Lanka (WC 1996) | In the first instance of boycotting a World Cup tie, Australia refused to travel to Sri Lanka during the 1996 tournament, which was co-hosted by India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Australia, citing security threat due to a bombing incident which took place in Colombo a month before the World Cup, had to forfeit 2 points. Both teams however met in the final at Pakistan which Sri Lanka won to lift their maiden World Cup trophy. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 West Indies vs Sri Lanka (WC 1996) | Following in Australia’s footsteps, the West Indies also refused to travel to Colombo for their group stage encounter against Sri Lanka. Once again, Sri Lanka were awarded 2 points. West Indies also progressed to the knockout rounds, albeit in fourth place. (Image: Reuters) 3/8 England vs Zimbabwe (WC 2003) | The 2003 edition of the World Cup was co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya. Amid social and political unrest in Zimbabwe under Robert Mugabe, England’s players refused to travel to the country. England had to forfeit the four points on offer and the decision came back to haunt them as it cost them a place in the Super Sixes. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 New Zealand vs Kenya (WC 2003) | New Zealand chose not to travel to Nairobi for their Pool B encounter against Kenya. The four points on offer were awarded to Kenya, who also managed to stun Sri Lanka to qualify for the Super Sixes. In a remarkable run, Kenya made their way up to the semi-finals of the tournament where they were knocked out by India. (Image: Reuters) 5/8 New Zealand vs Pakistan (2002) | Black Caps’ tour was abandoned in 2002 following a suicide bomb attack outside the hotel where both teams were staying. None of the players were injured in the attack, which was targeted at French naval technicians working on a submarine project in Karachi. (Image: Reuters) 6/8 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (2009) | The attack on the Sri Lankan team bus was the first instance when cricketers were directly targeted by terrorists. Several cricketers and members of the coaching staff were injured as gunmen sprayed the bus with bullets and fired a rocket and a grenade. Six policemen lost their lives in the incident. The Test was quickly called off as the players were evacuated from the Gaddafi stadium and taken to a nearby airbase. (Image: Reuters) 7/8 Australia vs Zimbabwe (2009) | The Australian government cancelled their national team’s tour of Zimbabwe in 2009. The Australians suggested playing in a neutral venue which the Zimbabwe government refused. (Image: Reuters) 8/8 Australia vs Bangladesh (2015) | What was scheduled to be Bangladesh’s first Test series against Australia in nine years, was cancelled after an Italian charity worker was shot dead in Dhaka. Citing a "threat to Australian interests", the tour was abandoned by Cricket Australia. The Test match would have been Australia’s first under the captaincy of a young Steve Smith. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Feb 20, 2019 07:12 pm