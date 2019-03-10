App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 10, 2019 10:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

86 percent of fans prefer watching Tests compared to limited-overs cricket: MCC

Amid the apprehension that Test cricket is dying MCC's survey is a major shot in the arm for the sport's oldest version

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

An overwhelming 86 percent of fans prefer watching Tests compared to limited-overs cricket, announced the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on March 9, shattering fears that the longest format of the game is dying. The MCC conducted a survey titled the 'MCC Test Cricket survey', where over 13,000 fans participated across 100 countries.

The survey found that an average of 86 percent of the participants said five-day cricket remained their "preferred" format followed by One-day internationals, Twenty20 Internationals and domestic T20s.

"Overwhelmingly, Test cricket came out as the format that interests fans the most, regardless of country supported or age," the MCC said in a release.

"Responders to the MCC Test cricket survey still consider the Test format to be the pinnacle of cricket and the favourite format of cricket to attend, follow and watch, with respondents describing the game as the "ultimate" form of cricket."

related news

Among other key findings, the MCC said over half of the respondents wanted to watch Test cricket regularly but would want some improvements such as addressing the cost and availability of tickets, increasing access to Test cricket on free-to-air TV and including half-day tickets to encourage families to attend.

Last year, the ICC had conducted another survey, which said that cricket had more than a billion fans globally, and close to 70 per cent (of 19,000 participants) supported Test cricket.

The MCC World Cricket committee includes legends such as Sourav Ganguly, Brendon McCullum, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara and newest entrant, Shane Warne.

Last month, ICC chairman Shashank Manohar had said that people these days don't have five day's time to watch Test cricket and conceded that the longest format of the game is dying.

ICC's outgoing chief executive Dave Richardson, who is also a member of the committee, later stressed that Test cricket was not dying, but merely striving for relevance.

In a bid to give further boost to Test cricket, ICC will hold a World Test Championship, a league competition slated to start in July.
First Published on Mar 10, 2019 09:00 am

tags #BCCI #cricket #England #ICC #India #Sports

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

'He is Our Daddy, India's Daddy': Tamil Nadu Minister Gives PM Modi Pa ...

AutoSpace - Best of the Week: Tata Buzzard, Honda Civic, Maruti Suzuki ...

Ending Suspence, DMDK All Set to Join AIADMK in BJP Alliance for LS Po ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Mohali: India Look ...

Countdown for 2019 Polls Begins as Election Commission Likely to Annou ...

Captain Marvel Gets the Best Opening of 2019, Badla Picks Up Pace at B ...

Day After Nirav Modi Was Spotted in London, ED Says UK Govt Has Approv ...

UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019: Apply for 1,364 Vacancies @ ...

Will be Torchbearer for New Era, Says Kamal Haasan After MNM Gets Batt ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

MSMEs created 14% more jobs in last years, claims CII survey

US economy creates paltry 20,000 jobs in February

UP, Bihar continue to be down in the dumps in HDI, says report

Subhash Chandra Garg designated as Finance Secretary

Wall Street falls at open after weak jobs data, growth concerns

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Ayodhya hearing: Appointing retired SC judge is new initiative, but la ...

India accuses Pakistan of barring journalists from site of IAF strikes ...

Pakistan asks FATF to remove India from group reviewing efforts agains ...

Shraddha Srinath on her Bollywood debut in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan ...

ArcelorMittal's takeover bid for debt-ridden Essar Steel approved by N ...

Women's Day 2019: A must-follow list of 21 amazing Indian women on soc ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The Stories in My Life: Raja Rao's timeless tale of a juggler and a se ...

Premier League: Raheem Sterling's hat-trick takes Manchester City four ...

Band, Baaja, Global Baraat and the Great Traditional Indian Wedding...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: All you need to know about the gra ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, A ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: Now showing, Shah Rukh Khan and ot ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, M ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: The Ambanis make a magnificent ent ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding: Tony Blair, Cherie Blair, Aamir Kh ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: Priyanka Chopra, Prasoon Joshi and ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt tu ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.