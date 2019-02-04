6, 6, 6 - Five times Hardik Pandya hit hatrick of sixes

We take a look at moments when Hardik Pandya went high and handsome. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 India v Australia, 1st ODI , September 17 2017 Chennai | Hardik Pandya hit a four followed by three sixes against leg spinner Adam Zampa in the 37th over. The over costed the Aussies 24 runs. The Indian all-rounder's late assault meant he made 83 off 66 balls taking India's tally to 281 runs. Pandya shone with the ball too picking up two wickets helping India clinch victory. (Image: Reuters) 2/5 India v Pakistan, Champions Trophy final, June 18 2017, The Oval | Batting first in the Champions Trophy final, Pakistan posted a mammoth total of 338/4. India were reduced to 72/6 when Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja took charge. In the 23rd over by Shadab Khan, Pandya hit a boundary off the second ball followed by a hat-trick of sixes, the over accounted for 23 runs. However, his heroics couldn't save the match. Pakistan won the match by a margin of 180 runs to lift the coveted trophy. (Image: AP) 3/5 India v Pakistan, Champions Trophy, June 4 2017, Birmingham | In the same tournament, India and Pakistan had met in the group stage. India batted first and in the final over bowled by Imad Wasim Pandya hit three consecutive sixes to help India reach 319/3. Pandya also scalped two wickets as Pakistan were sent packing on mere 164. (Image: Reuters) 4/5 Sri Lanka v India, 3rd Test, August 13 2017, Pallekelle | In the third Test during India's 2017 tour of Sri Lanka, Pandya had already completed his half century in India's first innings. In the 116th over by Malinda Pushpakumara, he hit the first two balls for boundaries. The next three balls were smashed for sixes. Pandya went on to complete his maiden Test hundred and India won the match by an innings and 171 runs. (Image: Reuters) 5/5 New Zealand v India, 5th ODI, February 3, 2019, Wellington| Batting first ,India was reduced to 18/4 by the Kiwi pace attack. However, India recovered to 205/7 and in the 47th over, Pandya channeled his aggresive side against Todd Astle. He sent three consecutive balls out of the park to make 45 off 22 balls. His late blitz helped India post 252 win the match by a margin of 35 runs. (Image: Reuters, Representational) First Published on Feb 4, 2019 06:23 pm