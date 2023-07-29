English
    2nd ODI: Ishan Kishan scores fifty, sloppy India bowl out for 181 against West Indies

    PTI
    July 29, 2023 / 11:36 PM IST
    India put up a sloppy batting show to fold for 181 in 40.5 overs against the West Indies, in a rain-interrupted second ODI of the three-match series, here on Saturday.

    Following a 90-run opening partnership between Ishan Kishan (55; 55b) and Shubman Gill (34; 49b), India found themselves in tatters losing five wickets for 23 runs after Windies skipper Shai Hope opted to bowl.

    Axar Patel, stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya, and Sanju Samson all got out for single digit scores.

    Romario Shepherd (3/37) and Gudakesh Motie (3/36) were the pick of the Windies bowling, while Alzarri Joseph bagged 2/35.

    Brief Scores: India 181; 40.5 overs (Ishan Kishan 55, Shubman Gill 34, Gudakesh Motie 3/36, Romario Shepherd 3/37) vs West Indies.

