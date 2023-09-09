2023 Asia Cup: Travel guide to Sri Lanka, through the eyes of a cricket fan

There was a time when cricket in Sri Lanka revolved around Colombo. Now, world-class venues have sprung up in Pallekele, Dambulla, Hambantota, and Galle.

As a nation, Sri Lanka has seen it all and more. Naturally a beautiful country with stunning landscapes and rich in resources, the teardrop island has been witness to a bloody Civil War that claimed thousands of lives before its end in 2009. In 2004, the deadly tsunami that swept through several parts of Asia wreaked untold devastation in every sense of the term. Last year, a severe economic storm blew through the country, sending prices of even basic essentials skyrocketing. From gas stations to supermarkets, supplies ran dry and people were forced to dig deep into their seemingly bottomless reservoir of resilience. They responded with typical stoicism. Hearteningly, their patience has been rewarded and today, Sri Lanka is cautiously embarking on a journey of hope and optimism, their primary industry – tourism – witnessing a boom of sorts.

Through all of it, the lay Sri Lankan didn’t forget how to smile. How to be grateful for whatever they had, be it in tangible materialistic terms or otherwise. There is a great lesson to be learnt in their equanimity and poise, in the genuine warmth with which they greet you, in the lengths they will go to make you feel welcome and comfortable.

This time last year, with the country at its lowest ebb since the end of the Civil War, the cricket team stood tall, a beacon of hope that provided moments of joy and light in the darkness of the reality of life. Under Dasun Shanaka, the archetypal Sri Lankan – unassuming, affable – they carved the T20 Asia Cup field in the UAE; continental powerhouses India and Pakistan were expected to call the shots with one of them, everyone assumed, certain to walk away with the ultimate honours. Sri Lanka played party-poopers, quietly stepping out of the shadows without fanfare and delivering the ultimate coup in the final against Pakistan in Dubai. As sporting triumphs go, few have been more popular.

Sri Lanka were scheduled to host the Asia Cup last year as per the rotational policy around which the tournament revolves. They were still in the middle of the economic crisis, but Australia had just toured the Emerald Isles for a full tour and therefore hope abounded that the Asia Cup too would unfold here. But the country felt it wasn’t prepared to host a half-dozen teams simultaneously, that it couldn’t guarantee a seamless, trouble-free event and therefore the tournament was shifted to the Emirates. Sri Lanka’s turn would come; it just wasn’t in 2022.

For this year’s Asia Cup, the nominal hosts are Pakistan, but India’s refusal to travel there meant an alternative pathway had to be unearthed for the mega dress rehearsal before the ODI World Cup to get going. After much toing and froing and plenty of heat and dust, a ‘hybrid’ model was arrived at – four of the 13 matches in Pakistan, the remaining nine (including the final) in Sri Lanka. Cricket in Sri Lanka in September isn’t a guaranteed proposition, the monsoon certain to play spoilsport. Already in this Asia Cup, the rain has affected more than one game.

Beyond Colombo

There was a time when cricket in Sri Lanka revolved around Colombo, the capital city. Three international grounds are situated within a few kilometres of each other – the R Premadasa Stadium, which is hosting the Asia Cup games. The Sinhalese Sports Club ground. And the quaint P Saravanamuthu Oval, home of Tamil Union Cricket Club (among others, it is Muttiah Muralitharan’s alma mater). Now, world-class venues have sprung up in other cities – in Pallekele, where three group matches of the Asia Cup were staged, in Dambulla even further up north, in Hambantota down south, in Galle, also south of Colombo, where the stadium bore the full brunt of the tsunami even as the intimidating fort overhanging the ground stood as mute spectator to the fury of nature.

Each of these venues has a unique touch, an amalgam of the traditional and the modern, a mix of the Sri Lankan and the Occidental. Several of them have grass banks for spectators, a rarity in Asia but very common in Australia and New Zealand and South Africa. They do have modern gadgets like super soppers, but they rely on an army of ground staff to spring into action at the first hint of rain. Covers surface miraculously when the skies open up; the movement of the ground staff is choreographed to perfection, their movements perfectly in sync as they first drape the entire ground in covers, then balletically rid the covers of stagnant water with an assurance that comes with complete command over their craft. Oh, not to mention, all this with a big smile on their faces. Never mind if they have to repeat the same tedious, sometimes frustrating, oftentimes back- and spirit-breaking process several times in the space of eight hours.

Road travel between venues

Like England, Sri Lanka is a country of road travel. Unlike England, there is no great rail network that links the south to the north, but road travel as one flits from one venue to another can be an exhilarating experience. For the busy-bees who don’t have the time, for instance, there is an Expressway from Colombo to Galle that can cut travel time by nearly three-quarters, but those who are more leisure-inclined can still take the undulating two-lane road along the coastline. The journey can take up to four hours, but it guarantees breathtaking scenery – the occasionally angry, churning sea to the right, a verdant green tinge on the left.

Even though the Asia Cup is more than halfway through, the tournament hasn’t really fired the imagination of the average Sri Lankan fan yet. Perhaps, some of it has to do with the exorbitant pricing of tickets for the Pallekele games – grass bank tickets were initially priced at US $25 (somewhere near 8,000 Sri Lanka rupees) before being drastically reduced for the India-Pakistan match – and some to the constant threat of rain. But now that the event has returned to the capital city, and there is a more rational touch to the price structure of the less expensive tickets, there ought to be bigger crowds for the rest of the tournament, dancing and swaying and singing and smiling to the beat of the Papare Band that microcosms the best of Sri Lanka.