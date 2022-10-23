2022 T20 World Cup: The rise of Arshdeep Singh as a bankable bowler at the death

Arshdeep Singh, 23, debuted for India in the first T20I against England in Southampton in July. (Image source: Twitter/ArshdeepSinghh)

There was a time in Indian cricket when a production line of left-arm fast bowlers was readily available – Ashish Nehra and Zaheer Khan first, followed by Irfan Pathan and then R.P. Singh, all of whose careers overlapped in fits and starts. Each of them was a proven match-winner at some stage, though of them, only Zaheer occasionally flirted with greatness, especially in the second half of his career when he evolved as a bowler following a stint with Worcestershire in English county cricket and became the master of reverse swing.

Since the mid-2010s – Zaheer called time on his illustrious career after the tour of New Zealand in early 2014 – though, India’s left-arm fast-bowling stocks have declined considerably. There have been isolated pockets of promise. Jaydev Unadkat made his Test debut in Centurion in December 2010 when Zaheer was unavailable through injury, but as a 19-year-old who had had a long year, Test cricket was a bridge too far as he went for 101 runs in 26 wicketless overs and didn’t play a Test again.

Unadkat, the Saurashtra captain, wasn’t too unsuccessful in white-ball formats, though he didn’t set the Sabarmati afire and hasn’t been picked for India since March 2018. Khaleel Ahmed arrived with expectations and high hopes but flattered to deceive, and T. Natarajan failed to translate early exploits into more sustained performances, leaving India without a serious bankable weapon.

The value of a high-class left-arm pace bowler can never be exaggerated. Not only does he provide an entirely different angle, he also creates footmarks for off-spinners to exploit in Test cricket. In limited-overs play, especially if he is a good exponent of swing, he is good for an early wicket six times out of ten, which is a high percentage in a format loaded heavily in favour of batsmen. Various Indian captains and coaches in the past have lamented in private about not having the luxury of such a resource to fall back on.

It's against this backdrop that a tall, slight kid began to make waves in the Indian Premier League. A couple of years back, Arshdeep Singh was all arms and legs. Watching him go about his business, you felt he was a game trier, but didn’t have what it took to make it big at the highest level. How wrong the 23-year-old from Guna in Madhya Pradesh has proved us, how he has left us with egg on our faces!

Arshdeep’s evolution as a quality left-arm quick, confident in himself and in his ever-burgeoning bag of tricks, is a tribute to the talent nurturing mechanism of the IPL which is often overlooked in favour of its so-called vices, the most common being its ‘cash-rich’ prefix. Under the tutelage of Anil Kumble at Kings XI Punjab, which later became Punjab Kings, Arshdeep filled out nicely. The development of his physical persona was accompanied by a commensurate growth of his skills, so much so that he became successive skippers K.L. Rahul and then Mayank Agarwal’s trusted end-overs specialist even though far more experienced bowlers were at their disposal.

From being considered a one-trick pony, Arshdeep’s command over several different aspects of bowling gradually began to catch the attention of the men who mattered. At the death, he seemed to be able to uncork yorkers at will; the yorker is one of those deliveries that everyone wants to have and everyone wants bowlers to send down repeatedly at the fag-end of the innings, but it also leaves little margin for error. The slightest indiscretion could mean a juicy full-toss and a tryst with the crowd deep in the stands, but Arshdeep showed neither fear nor nerves even when he got his execution wrong, as is bound to happen with any cricketer.

Each time he mis-executed and paid the penalty, Arshdeep seemed more determined. He’d show defiance with his eyes, if not his body language, and come back stronger, more accurate, more spirited. Without sacrificing the yorker, he added a multitude of slower balls to his armoury, slipped in a deceptive bouncer that came on to the bat a lot quicker than anticipated and honed his skills with the new ball too, as his burst of three for 32 in the first T20I against South Africa in helpful conditions in Thiruvananthapuram reiterated.

It's commendable that in the master Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, Arshdeep is already being regarded as India’s most valuable death overs specialist. At 23, he is the youngest in the squad, and the least experienced too, with only six first-class and 13 List A appearances.

Since debuting for India in the first T20I against England in Southampton in July 2022, Arshdeep has already played 13 games, picking up 19 wickets at a strike rate of 14.5 balls per success. His economy, 8.14, is perfectly understandable given that he often bowls two of the last five overs of the innings when the batsman has only one thought – banish the ball as far away from him as is humanly possible.

India have plenty of new-ball options at their disposal, including the crack duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the returning Mohammed Shami. Axar Patel and R. Ashwin, the two finger spinners, are veterans too at bowling in the Powerplay, but the same can’t be said when it comes to reliable options for Rohit Sharma in the last quarter of the opposition innings. Shami doesn’t have great death-bowling credentials – he has only played 17 T20Is since his debut in 2014 – while Bhuvneshwar has had more bad days than good in the last couple of months. Harshal Patel, coming off a long injury layoff, is rusty and India haven’t used Hardik Pandya too often as a death-overs bowler.

All of this merely heightens the responsibility on Arshdeep’s young yet broad and sturdy shoulders. He might not be Shaheen Shah Afridi yet, but if he stays true to Arshdeep Singh, he and India will be more than delighted.