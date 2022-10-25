2022 T20 World Cup: One year of Rahul Dravid as India coach

All through his playing days, Rahul Dravid was a bit of an outlier, he was seldom one of the ‘boys’. By the time he cut his teeth in international cricket, his Karnataka mates Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath were already established superstars and they sort of hand-held him during his early days with the national team. Once Dravid became a star in his own right, he tended to internalise, sometimes to his own detriment as he has said more than once.

His studious persona and the meticulousness to his batting might suggest that Dravid was cricket and only cricket, but there was a lot more than that to the former captain. Over time, once he stopped taking himself too seriously – his words, not ours – he learnt to leave cricket at the ground and not bring it home. He loved getting out of his room and going out on tours, he read a lot, he kept himself abreast of all developments and became a rounded, complete persona.

Venkatesh Prasad and Rahul Dravid (right) (Image via Twitter/VenkateshPrasad)

Dravid played on for a year and a half after his international retirement in early 2012, plying his wares for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL and the Champions League, then gradually stepped into the role of mentor. The Board of Control for Cricket in India pulled off a spectacular coup in 2015 when it brought him on board as the coach of the India ‘A’ and Under-19 sides, a crucial assignment given that that’s where the future of Indian cricket lies.

To have someone of the stature and worldly-wiseness of Dravid to tap into worked wonders for young kids with starry ambitions who now had a solid sounding board that wouldn’t impart just cricketing but also life lessons. Under Dravid’s tutelage, these kids grew in confidence and found it easier to make the transition to the next level, emboldened by their coach’s philosophy that at that level, victory wasn’t the be-all and end-all.

After four years, Dravid made the transition from coaching to administration, taking over as Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where he put programmes in place that have since been enhanced by his great batting mate V.V.S. Laxman. Then, when Ravi Shastri’s tenure as the head coach of the senior team ended after the last T20 World Cup in November 2021, Dravid made the natural progression to the helm of affairs of the Indian team, bringing with him not just wisdom and irreplaceable experience but also familiarity with the players, some of whom he had played with for the country and others that he had coached and shaped in their most influential years.

It's been just under a year since Dravid has been in charge, and he will be the first to admit that he has enjoyed the ride immeasurably. The results haven’t always gone India’s way – the first Test in his era, against New Zealand, ended in a draw in Kanpur and India have lost their last three away Tests – but there has been a distinct slant towards building a side for the future even though the luxury of disregarding results which a developmental team like India ‘A’ or India Under-19 provides is no longer available to him.

Whether voluntarily or through a coming together of circumstances, Dravid is more one of the ‘boys’ now than he ever was during his playing days. The current crop of youngsters doesn’t stand on ceremony, so it shouldn’t have come as a surprise to Dravid that on his 45th birthday in January 2018, Under-19 skipper Prithvi Shaw didn’t think twice before cake-smashing his face. Dravid took the revelry in his stride, having been prepared for the vagaries of teen-hood by two young sons who themselves are pretty handy cricketers.

Team training ahead of the match against Pakistan. (Image: Twitter/ImVkohli)

Within the national set-up, he has created a climate of inclusivity, freedom and security, aspects that skipper Rohit Sharma alluded to in the lead-up the T20 World Cup game against Pakistan and which several of the players, Virat Kohli included, have spoken about at length. A Dravid smile is no longer as rare as a hen’s teeth, as it once used to be. He horses around at nets to the extent possible without it getting in the way of his work, he is remarkably unselfconscious and he is happy to wear his heart on his sleeve, as was evident at the MCG on Sunday night after the dramatic win against Pakistan when his celebrations bordered on the hysterical.

As captain, Dravid didn’t quite get his due. He led India to series wins in the West Indies (after 35 years) and England (after 21), he oversaw a world record 16 consecutive successful chases in One-Day International cricket, yet Dravid the skipper will unfortunately forever be remembered for India’s elimination in the first round of the 50-over World Cup in the Caribbean. If that’s something that rankles, as it surely must, Dravid doesn’t go around lamenting. Outstanding at compartmentalising and blessed with the uncommon gift of staying rooted in the present, his focus is on the here and now. He isn’t as interested in leaving behind a legacy as he is in leaving Indian cricket in a better place than when he took over, and his sagacity and man-management skills have helped prevent any unpleasantness that could have emanated from the changing of the leadership guard when Rohit took over as captain across formats from Kohli.

Dravid’s first tilt at the World Cup as coach has got off the best start imaginable, as India seek to end a nine-year drought in global tournaments. Knowing him, one step at a time will be the team mantra, in the belief and conviction that the final step will take them to the top of the podium, at the MCG on November 13.