The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method does not work for T20I. A look at its evolution

Hover cover being deployed at the Old Trafford cricket ground, UK, due to rain. (Photo taken by Steve01635 in 2016. Via: Wikimedia Commons 4.0)

Sheep played a significant role in the early days of cricket. Ahead of a match, they were allowed to graze on the ground, preferably close to the centre. The best-cleared part of the ground was then called a pitch. It would have been detrimental to bowlers who hurl the ball at upwards of 140 kph, but thankfully, bowling was largely underarm then and hence, slow.

Over time, rollers came into being – but no one considered covering the pitch, during rain or overnight. If it rained, play began as soon as the rain stopped. The ball left a dent every time it pitched on the surface, still sticky and soft after the rain. The dents remained as the sun baked the pitch hard. A ball landing on this dent could jag at any angle and bounce to any height, making it near-impossible to bat on.

The English language owes the phrase ‘caught on a sticky wicket’ – to describe a particularly difficult situation – to cricket.

Some wickets were particularly difficult after rain, which led to unusual strategies. The Gabba in Brisbane used to be a notorious ‘gluepot’. England bowled out Australia for 228 in the 1950/51 Gabba Test match. Then, on a near-impossible pitch, England declared on 68/7, 160 runs behind. There was still time left in the day, so Australia declared on 32/7. England changed the order, holding back their two main batters, Len Hutton and Denis Compton. They were 30/6 by stumps and were bowled out for 122 next day.

By the 1970s, however, the pitches began to be covered when it rained as well as overnight. At the same time, an entirely new problem arose.

The longest format of cricket has two distinct properties. First, there is no restriction on the number of overs a side is allowed to bat. And secondly, if no team wins at the end of five days, the match is called a draw, and accolades are shared.

Limited-overs cricket forced changes to both laws. Here, both teams have to face the same number of overs; and there is no concept of a draw.

This changed the fundamentals of cricket. Now, if X batted 50 overs and scored 229/4, and it rained after Y scored 94/1 in 20 overs, a winner had to be identified. And for that to happen, the two scores needed to be compared – provided, of course, a minimum cut-off of overs had been reached (one cannot have a result after three overs of cricket!).

In some cases, where the infrastructure was available, a reserve day was arranged for. In other cases, the first method used in ‘mainstream’ matches was the average run rate (ARR) method, which relied on the good old unitary method, something most students learn in arithmetic class by their early teens.

Let us consider the above scenario. Since X had scored 229 in 50 overs, their run rate was 4.58. If Y had to bat 20 overs, they needed to score more than (20 x 4.58) = 91.6. In other words, Y’s target would be 92.

This had an obvious flaw. While batting, a team has two resources – overs and wickets. The ARR method did not consider the fact that in the above case, Y will have a distinct advantage, for no adjustment was made to counter the fact that Y had 10 wickets to squander over 20 overs, while X had to bat more cautiously.

The third final of the 1988/89 World Series, between Australia and the West Indies, exposed this drawback of the ARR. Australia scored 226/4 in 38 overs. West Indies, requiring 5.97 an over, were 47/2 in 6.4 overs when it rained. When play resumed, the target was adjusted to 108 in 18 overs. They needed 61 in 68 balls, which they got easily.

The Australians took note of this. By 1991, they devised the most productive overs (MPO) method. As per MPO, the least expensive overs bowled by the chasing side were deducted from the target. The purpose was to flatten the field that was biased towards the chasing side.

Now, if X had scored 229/4 in 50 overs, and Y had bowled five maiden overs, Y now had to chase 230 in 45 overs – because their best overs (five overs, zero runs) were removed from the equation.

Yet again, wickets did not come into the equation. But before that could be addressed, the rule received major criticism after the semi-final of the 1992 World Cup, when South Africa’s target against England was reduced from 22 in 13 balls to 22 in 1 ball after a 12-minute burst of rain: they had committed the ‘cardinal sin’ of bowling two maiden overs.

In an attempt to take away the advantage of the side batting second, the MPO had ended up favouring the side batting first.

‘Surely someone could come up with something better,’ sighed Christopher Martin-Jenkins as the target was announced. British statistician Frank Duckworth heard the words on air. By 1998, he and fellow statistician Tony Lewis devised a rule that the ICC implemented from 1999.

The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method DLS method combines the two resources, wickets and overs. Unlike previous methods, the target takes into account how many wickets the chasing side has left. It assumes that a side uses up overs and wickets at the same rate, and pools the two together to form one parameter, resources, and calculates targets based on that.

It also makes adjustments for mid-innings interruptions, even during the first innings. For example, if it rains after X scores 160/3 in 40 overs, Y, batting second, will have to chase significantly more than 161.

The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method was renamed after Steven Stern took over as ‘custodian’ since Duckworth and Tony Lewis’ retirement. It remains the official ICC ‘rain rule’ for both fifty-over and Twenty20 – though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uses the V. Jayadevan Method for domestic matches in India (but not for the Indian Premier League, where they use DLS).

However, there have been recent criticisms against the method when it comes to Twenty20 cricket, where overs are significantly more important than wickets, and DLS’s assumption of the two resources being used up at the same rate should not ideally work. Even if it does, the formula needs to be different from its One-day International counterparts.

The next rain rule – a Twenty20-specific one – may be around the corner.