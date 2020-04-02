2011 World Cup winning team | What Team India’s World Champions are up to now

The Indian team has undergone quite a transformation since that final at Wankhede, but here’s a quick look at what the 2011 World Cup winners are up to now. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 It’s been nine years since MS Dhoni-led Team India sent the entire nation into raptures, beating Sri Lanka in the final of the ICC World Cup to lift the trophy at the Wankhede Stadium. The Indian team has undergone quite a transformation since then, but here’s a quick look at what the 2011 World Cup winners are up to now. (Image: PTI) 2/12 Sachin Tendulkar | The highest run-getter for India in the tournament. Tendulkar went on to play on the international stage until November 2013. He retired as the highest run-scorer in Tests and ODIs, a record he holds till date. Since then, Tendulkar has been involved in the game by serving as a mentor for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has also opened a cricket academy to help young cricketers realise their dreams. He also now serves the country in his new role as a nominated Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. (Image: PTI) 3/12 Virender Sehwag | The swashbuckling opener didn’t stay long in the Indian team following the World Cup triumph, losing his spot as Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan emerged. He announced his retirement his 37th birthday in 2015 and has since provided his expertise on pre and post-match analytical shows. Sehwag is also the owner of Sehwag International School in Haryana, which also has a cricket academy. (Image: PTI) 4/12 Gautam Gambhir | The stylish left-hander played a key role in the final carrying the burden of the chase scoring 97 off 122 balls. He struggled for form post 2011 on the international stage but went on to lift two IPL trophies with Kolkata Knight Riders. He was called up to the Test squad in 2016, but failed to make an impression. Gambhir retired from cricket in 2018 and has since featured as an expert and a commentator during major cricket tournaments. In 2019, Gambhir made his electoral debut from East Delhi as a BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha elections. (Image: Twitter) 5/12 Virat Kohli | At 22, Kohli was the youngest member of the World Cup winning squad and played a pivotal role, stitching together an 83-run partnership with Gambhir after both openers fell cheaply. Since then Kohli has transformed himself into a run-machine and was handed the Test captaincy in 2015. He was made India’s limited overs captain in 2017 and now leads the team in all three formats. (Image: Reuters) 6/12 Yuvraj Singh | The Man of the Tournament in 2011, Yuvraj faced his toughest innings in the following year when he was diagnosed with cancer and underwent treatment in the US. However, he battled his way through that ordeal and even made his international comeback soon after, but was never the same player. Singh hung up his boots after IPL 2019 and has since been playing franchise cricket overseas. (Image: PTI) 7/12 MS Dhoni | It was ‘That Six’ from Dhoni’s willow which won India the World Cup and will forever be etched in cricket fans' mind across the country. Dhoni retired from Tests after India’s tour of Australia in 2013-14, but still represents the nation in limited overs. However his last International outing, came in India’s heart-breaking loss to New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup. He was set to once again captain Chennai Super Kings in this season’s IPL and lay claim to a spot for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia later this year. (Image: Reuters) 8/12 Suresh Raina | Raina didn’t get many opportunities to impress in the 2011 tournament, but head coach Gary Kirsten dubbed him as a ‘major asset’ to the squad. Raina was a permanent fixture in the squad until a slump in form in 2016. He made his latest comeback for the ‘Men in Blue’ against England in 2018 but has since dropped out of contention. He still continues to be a consistent performer for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. (Image PTI) 9/12 Harbhajan Singh | The off-spinner finished as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament while also boasting the best economy rate among the bowlers. Bhajji suffered a slump in form following the World Cup triumph and made sporadic returns to the squad, but none of them lasted long. He still hasn’t officially retired and is a regular fixture as an expert and commentator during international matches. Bhajji is also a vital cog in the Chennai Super Kings IPL squad. (Image: Twitter) 10/12 Zaheer Khan | The speedster was in a rich vein of form during the 2011 World Cup and finished as the joint highest wicket-taker with 21 scalps to his name. Numerous injuries forced him out of the squad, but Khan still managed to pick up 5 wickets on his final Test appearance in 2014. He last played in the IPL in 2016 and has since ascended into a role of Director of Cricket Operations for Mumbai Indians. Zaheer also has two fitness centres in Mumbai and a couple of restaurants and a sports lounge in Pune. (Image: Reuters) 11/12 Munaf Patel | One of the unsung heroes from the Indian squad, Munaf soon fell out of favour with the Indian selectors. He played his last ODI for India in 2011 itself and went on to play domestic cricket and IPL until 2017. Munaf announced his retirement in 2018 and recently was to appear in the Road Safety World Series 2020, which was later cancelled. (Image: Reuters) 12/12 S Sreesanth | The 2011 final was Sreesanth’s last ODI appearance for Team India as the pacer was handed a lifetime ban for his involvement in an IPL match-fixing scandal in 2013. The ban was eventually lifted by the Supreme Court in March 2019 but it didn’t help revive his career. Sreesanth has since tried his hands at professional acting, dancing and most recently appeared on a celebrity reality TV show. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Apr 2, 2020 07:13 pm