2011 World Cup winning team | What Team India’s World Champions are up to now

Sachin Tendulkar | The highest run-getter for India in the tournament. Tendulkar went on to play on the international stage until November 2013. He retired as the highest run-scorer in Tests and ODIs, a record he holds till date. Since then, Tendulkar has been involved in the game by serving as a mentor for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has also opened a cricket academy to help young cricketers realise their dreams. He also now serves the country in his new role as a nominated Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. (Image: PTI)