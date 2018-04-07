11 years on, here's why IPL is a success story

Here’s a look at the factors behind the commercial success of one of the most popular Cricket tournaments. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 The Indian Premier League — the biggest sporting jamboree in the Indian sub-continent and one of the most popular franchise-based sporting leagues in the world — has seen its value go north each year since its inception in 2008. Here's a look at the factors behind the commercial success of the league. (Image: BCCI-IPLT20.com) 2/9 Money from tournament sponsors | Around 60 percent of the tournament’s income comes from its sponsors. Almost 50 percent of the total sponsorship revenue is distributed among all the franchises. (Image: BCCI-IPLT20.com) 3/9 Broadcasting rights | Around 60 percent of this money is distributed among franchises by the BCCI. This is another guaranteed income that all franchises make annually. Star India currently holds the rights which is worth Rs 16,347.5 crore. (Image: BCCI-IPLT20.com) 4/9 Individual team sponsors | Every IPL team has its own set of sponsors. Dedicated sponsorship forms a significant chunk of what teams earn. (Image: BCCI-IPLT20.com) 5/9 Ticket sales | Franchises get to keep a major share of the revenue earned from ticket sales at their home venues. All franchises play seven matches at home during the league stage. (Image: Reuters) 6/9 Merchandising | All teams have tie-ups with apparel partners. Branded merchandise sell like hot cakes during the IPL season, improving the income of each franchise. (Image: BCCI-IPLT20.com) 7/9 Celebrity owners | IPL teams are mostly owned by corporate honchos and Bollywood celebrities. This adds glamour to the league, which is needed to attract eyeballs and advertisers. (Image: Reuters) 8/9 Rise of unknown players | Through the league several unknown players have been catapulted to the limelight. Every edition has produced amazing performances from stars and rookies alike. (Image: BCCI-IPLT20.com) 9/9 Mix of entertainment with cricket | IPL is viewed by many as a form of entertainment with edge of the seat clashes. In presence of Bollywood stars, people are served with three hours of a fun-filled entertainment package. (Image: Reuters)