10yearchallenge: Here's how Indian cricketers have aged over the years

Keeping up with the #10yearchallange we look at the then and now pictures of Indian cricketers Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 In the last 10 years, Virat Kohli’s stature as an outstanding player, and now skipper, of the Indian cricket team has grown leaps and bounds. His charm, however, both off and on the field, is like old wine in a new bottle. (Image: Reuters) 2/6 Over the years, MS Dhoni’s hairstyles have seen major makeovers. However, now the former captain has the aura of a wise old owl, especially with his salt-and-pepper look. (Image: Reuters) 3/6 In 10 years, Ravindra Jadeja seems to have added machismo to his persona with his full beard and fuller physique. (Image: Reuters) 4/6 Tall, lanky pacer Ishant Sharma, who was once identified on the field for his long hair, has now added an extended goatee. (Image: Reuters) 5/6 The transformation in Rohit Sharma’s looks over the last decade can be captured in these two snaps – in a classic ‘before and after’ style. (Image: Reuters) 6/6 Spinner R Ashwin seems to have deceived the sands of time. The only thing improving over the last 10 years is his game. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 22, 2019 04:21 pm