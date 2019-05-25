10 World Cup 2019 debutants who can light up the tournament

Ben Stokes (England) | Stokes can bowl at over 140 kmph and also contribute runs freely with the bat. He has 2,217 runs and 63 wickets to his name after 84 ODIs. A genuine all-rounder, Stokes is also a threat in the field with the ability to pull off some spectacular catches or effect crucial run-outs. He has also shown his ability to bring his team home with the bat in recent times. (Image: Reuters)