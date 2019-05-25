10 World Cup 2019 debutants who can light up the tournament

The World Cup kicks off on May 30 and will culminate with the Finals on July 14 at the historic Lord's Stadium, London Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Jasprit Bumrah (India) | The no. 1 ODI bowler in the world will play a key role in India’s World Cup campaign. Ever since making his ODI debut in 2016, Bumrah has picked 85 wickets from 49 matches while maintaining an impressive economy of 4.51. The pacer could very well complete the landmark of 100 ODI scalps during the tournament. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 Hardik Pandya (India) | The swashbuckling all-rounder storms into the World Cup on the back of an impressive IPL campaign where he took his batting to some never-before-seen levels. Pandya provides balance to the squad with his ability to contribute with both bat and ball. The Indian squad will hope he carries his destructive IPL form into the WC and helps the team finish matches. (Image: Reuters) 3/8 Imam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) | The nephew of former Pakistan captain and current chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, Imam will surely be under some pressure to perform at the world stage. In his fledgeling ODI career of just 28 matches, the 23-year-old batsman has scored 1,387 runs at an impressive average of 60.30. He recently broke Kapil Dev’s 36-year-old record, becoming the youngest player to score 150 when he slammed 151 off 131 balls in an ODI against England. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) | The 20-year-old spinner’s ODI records are simply stunning. Rashid has 125 wickets from just 59 matches that includes a career-best 7/18 against West Indies in 2017. He averages just 15.33 and has an impressive economy of 3.90. Rashid can also contribute with some handy knocks when needed with the bat. (Image: Reuters) 5/8 Ben Stokes (England) | Stokes can bowl at over 140 kmph and also contribute runs freely with the bat. He has 2,217 runs and 63 wickets to his name after 84 ODIs. A genuine all-rounder, Stokes is also a threat in the field with the ability to pull off some spectacular catches or effect crucial run-outs. He has also shown his ability to bring his team home with the bat in recent times. (Image: Reuters) 6/8 Adam Zampa (Australia) | The leggie has the ability of picking wickets at crucial junctures and has 60 scalps from 44 ODI outings. He played a key role in Australia’s ODI series win in India and will be crucial to the side on the batting-friendly tracks of England. (Image: Reuters) 7/8 Jofra Archer (England) | A late entrant into the English World Cup squad, Archer has played just 3 ODI matches for England. He has been impressive all around the globe while representing various franchises and England will hope he carries that form onto the World Stage. (Image: Reuters) 8/8 Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) | The 24-year-old speedster will lead the impressive South African pace attack. He has been lethal in all formats of the game and has 106 wickets from just 66 matches. Rabada’s pinpoint searing yorkers will definitely trouble batsmen at the World Cup. (Image: Reuters) First Published on May 25, 2019 10:18 pm