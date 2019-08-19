App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

10 Virat records from Kohli’s 11 years in International Cricket

10 batting records that the Indian skipper has smashed in his splendid career so far.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
August 18 2008 was the first time when Virat Kohli stepped into a cricket field as an international cricketer when India played an ODI against Sri Lanka. Kohli playing as an opener managed just 12 off 22. But in last 11 years, Kohli has established himself as a batting great smashing numerous records across the three formats of the sport and captaining India. On completing eleven years as an international cricketer Kohli posted on Instagram saying "Verified From starting as a teenager on the same day in 2008 to reflecting on the journey 11 years after on this present day in 2019, I couldn't have dreamt of the blessings God has showered me with. May you all get the strength and power to follow your dreams and always follow the right path." As the World celebrates Kohli's 11 years as an international cricketer, here are 10 batting records that Kohli has broken in his stunning career so far. (Image: Reuters)
First batsman to score 20,000 international runs in a decade | During the course of his unbeaten 114 of 99 deliveries against West Indies in the third ODI of India's tour of West Indies, the Indian skipper become the first batsman to score 20,000 international runs in a single decade. Australia's former skipper Ricky Ponting held the record for scoring most international runs in a decade with 18,962 to his credit in the 2000s. (Image: AP)
Fastest batsman to reach 10, 000 ODI runs | The Indian batting maestro is also the batsman with fastest 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. The historic feat was again achieved against West Indies in 2018 when Kohli smashed 157 not-out in the second ODI of West Indies tour of India. Kohli surpassed his countryman Sachin Tendulkar as he achieved the feat in his 205th innings against Tendulkar who who did it in 259 innings in 2001. (Image: AP)
Quickest 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year | The Indian skipper also holds the record of fastest 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year. In 2018 Kohli scored 1,000 runs for the year in just 11 innings and thus eclipsed Hashim Amla to become the fastest batsman to hit 1,000 ODI runs in a calendar year. Amla has managed the feat in 15 innings. (Image: Reuters)
First to clean-sweep ICC awards | Virat Kohli is the first cricketer to to make a clean-sweep of the ICC's annual individual awards. In January 2019, Kohli became the first cricketer to win Kohli became the first player in history to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year-his second in a row- and also the ICC Test and the ODI Player of the Year awards. (Image: Reuters)
First player to hit 100s in three consecutive innings against two opponents | West Indies and Sri Lanka have fallen prey to Kohli's supreme batting skills. Kohli is the first ODI batsman to hit three consecutive hundreds against two opponents. Kohli hit 133*, 108, and 106 against Sri Lanka between February 2012 to July 2012. Then in October 2018 Kohli smashed the scores of 140, 157* and 107 against West Indies. (Image: AP)
Most ODI runs in a calendar year as a captain | In 2017, Kohli as the captain of India's ODI team hammered 1,460 runs at an average of over 75 in 26 ODIs that he played that year. He thus became the ODI captain with most runs in a calendar year. Kohli overtook former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting who had amassed 1,424 runs back in 2007. (Image: Reuters)
First captain to register five consecutive fifties in World Cup history | In 2019 Cricket World Cup, Virat Kohli registered the scores of 82, 77, 67, and 72 against Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and West Indies and thus etched his name in the record books as the first Captain to hit five consecutive scores of 50+ runs. (Image: AP)
1st Test captain and 1st Indian to score 1,000 runs in three consecutive calendar years | As India's Test skipper Virat Kohli holds the record of being the first Indian and the first skipper to pile 1,000+ Test runs for three calendar years on a trot. Kohli achieved the feat against West Indies in 2018. Kohli hammered 1,215 runs in 2016, 1,059 runs in 2017 and 1,322 runs in 2018. (Image: Reuters)
The most double hundreds in Test cricket by a captain | The batting run-machine notched sixth double hundred of his scintillating career against Sri Lanka in December 2017. Kohli thus overtook Lara's record as the Test skipper with most double hundreds. (Image: Reuters)
Most runs in a single edition of Indian Premier League | As a skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore, the batting powerhouse had a superb 2016 edition of IPL when he scored 973 runs. Kohli powered his way to record total of runs for a single edition of the league in 16 innings in 2016, crossing the 50-run mark 11 times, and converted 4 of them into hundreds. (Image: IPL)
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 04:06 pm

tags #cricket #India #Slideshow #Virat Kohli

