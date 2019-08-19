10 Virat records from Kohli’s 11 years in International Cricket

Fastest batsman to reach 10, 000 ODI runs | The Indian batting maestro is also the fastest to 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. The historic feat was again achieved against West Indies in 2018 when Kohli smashed 157*. Kohli achieved the feat in 205 innings surpassing Sachin Tendulkar who did it in 259 innings in 2001. He is also the fastest batsman to breach 10,000 ODI runs mark in terms of time --10 years and 68 days-- surpassing Rahul Dravid who had managed the feat in 10 years and 317 days. (Image: AP)