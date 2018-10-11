10 impressive records Indian cricketers hold in Test cricket

Here are some of the astonishing records that Indian cricketers hold in Test matches. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Fastest century on Test debut – Shikhar Dhawan | The southpaw from Delhi carried his combative style into Test cricket when he debuted against the Australians at Mohali in March, 2013. Dhawan needed just 85 balls to get to his hundred surpassing the previous record set by Dwayne Smith (93 balls). (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Most fours – Sachin Tendulkar | The ‘Master Blaster’ has almost every record worth having written against his name. In a career spanning 200 Test matches, Tendulkar has hit an astonishing 2058 fours. Number two on the list is Rahul Dravid with 1654 fours. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Fastest triple hundred – Virender Sehwag | Sehwag has a reputation for scoring runs faster than anyone in the history of Cricket but even this record is baffling for the level of intensity required. The explosive opener was at his attacking best against South Africa in Chennai in 2008 when he raced to 300 in just 278 deliveries. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Most balls faced – Rahul Dravid | ‘The Wall’ holds the record for the most number of deliveries faced in Tests which stands at a stunning 31,258. Dravid who was famous for frustrating bowlers is the only batsman to have faced more than 30,000 deliveries in Tests. Tendulkar is second on this list having faced 29,437 balls.(Image: Reuters) 5/10 Most hundreds in Test career | The ‘Little Master’ is the only batsman who has scored more than 15,000 runs in Test cricket. He also holds the record for most hundreds, having scored 51 centuries during his 200-match long Test career. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Most LBW scalps - Anil Kumble | The former Test captain spearheaded the Indian bowling attack for more than a decade. Apart from being the third highest wicket taker in Tests, Kumble holds the record for most dismissals by LBW having trapped 156 batsmen in his 145 match career.(Image: Reuters) 7/10 Most innings before first hundred in Tests - Anil Kumble | "Jumbo" also holds an unusual record of taking most innings in Test cricket before reaching the three-figure mark. It took Anil Kumble 150 innings to bring up his first and only hundred in Test cricket when he made an unbeaten 110 against the English at The Oval in 2007. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Most catches by a fielder in a single Test match - Ajinkya Rahane | Known for his safe hands especially when fielding in the slips, Rahane furthered his reputation by becoming the first non-keeper to take eight catches in a Test match. He ‘grabbed’ the record against Sri Lanka in Galle in August, 2004. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Most hundred partnerships by a pair in Tests - Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar | Tendulkar and Dravid are India's most prolific run scorers in Tests. The duo batted with each other in 143 innings and share the record for the most hundred-run partnership in Tests having stitched together 20 century stands. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Least number of innings taken to hit a triple-ton -Karun Nair | Karun Nair registered his first triple-century playing against England. It was only his third innings in Test cricket. The innings made him the batsman to reach triple century in least number of innings. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Oct 11, 2018 08:35 pm