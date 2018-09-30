10 crazy cricket records you probably didn’t know about

Most dismissals for a duck | Leading the wicket-takers chart with an astonishing 1,357 wickets across the three formats of the game, Muttiah Muralitharan was known to give batsmen nightmares. However, he has been on the receiving end as well as he holds the record for most ducks in a career. In his 495-match career, Muralitharan has been dismissed for a duck on a record 59 occasions. (Image: Reuters)