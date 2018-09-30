10 crazy cricket records you probably didn’t know about

We all love keeping track of records, don’t we? Here are some cricket records you probably have not hear about. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Most ODI runs without a Hundred | Misbah-ul-Haq holds the record for the most number of One Day International (ODI) runs scored without ever going past the 100-run mark. In a career spanning from 2002 to 2015, Misbah scored 5,122 runs and was once unbeaten on 96 but never once managed to get an ODI century. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Highest partnership for any wicket in ODIs | After opener Dwayne Smith was dismissed for a duck in West Indies’ Pool B match against Zimbabwe at the 2015 World Cup, Chris Gayle (215) and Marlon Samuels (133 not out) stitched together an mammoth 372-run stand which is the highest partnership for any wicket in ODIs. The match is also remembered for Gayle scoring the fastest ODI double hundred off just 138 deliveries. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Most dismissals for a duck | Leading the wicket-takers chart with an astonishing 1,357 wickets across the three formats of the game, Muttiah Muralitharan was known to give batsmen nightmares. However, he has been on the receiving end as well as he holds the record for most ducks in a career. In his 495-match career, Muralitharan has been dismissed for a duck on a record 59 occasions. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Most nineties in Career | Sachin Tendulkar leads the chart when it comes to most number of hundreds scored in a career having crossed the milestone a stunning 100 times. What is surprising is that he also holds the record for the most number of nineties in international cricket. He has a total of 28 nineties with 10 coming in Tests and 18 in ODIs. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Most runs in a calendar year | Kumar Sangakkara set the record for most runs in a calendar year when he scored 2,868 runs in 2014, a year before he could retire from ODI and Test cricket. Sangakkara enjoyed great form in 2014 registering scores of 319 (vs Bangladesh), 221 (vs Pakistan) and 203 (vs New Zealand) in Test matches. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Most consecutive 10-wicket hauls in Tests | It will not surprise you that Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record for most consecutive 10-wicket hauls in Test cricket. The wily spinner scalped 10 wickets in four consecutive matches in 2001. What is astonishing is that he repeated the feat again in 2006 for four consecutive matches in 2006. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Most catches in career | Mahela Jayawardene holds the record for most number of catches having taken a stunning 440 catches during his career. Jayawardene represented Sri Lanka in a career spanning from 1997 to 2015. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Most consecutive wins | Australia hold the record for most consecutive wins having won 20 matches on the trot starting with an ODI win against England in January 2003 and culminating in a 9-wicket Test win against West Indies in May 2003. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Most consecutive defeats | Bangladesh maybe a force to reckon with in world cricket now, but it was not always smooth sailing for the Tigers. In fact, Bangladesh hold the record for the ‘Most Consecutive Test Defeats’ losing 21 matches on the trot from November 2001 to February 2004. They also hold the record for ‘Most Consecutive ODI Defeats’ losing 23 matches from October 1999 to October 2002. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Lowest ODI innings total | Zimbabwe posted the lowest innings total when they were bundled out for a mere 35 runs in 18 overs against Sri Lanka at Harare on April 25, 2004. DD Ebrahim was the highest scorer for Zimbabwe with 7 runs as Chaminda Vaas picked up 4 wickets while giving away just 11 runs. It took Sri Lanka only 9.2 overs to surpass the total. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 30, 2018 07:44 am