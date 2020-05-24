App
coronavirus
Last Updated : May 24, 2020 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Worse than a dungeon: Gujarat HC raps state govt over condition of COVID-19 hospital

Gujarat High Court directed the state government to convert hospitals with over 50 beds and ICU into community health centres.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The Gujarat High Court on May 22 rapped the state government over the condition of the state's healthcare system, especially in Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. The HC said that the condition of the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, which is a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, is pathetic.

"It is very distressing and painful to note that the condition prevailing, as on date, in the Civil Hospital, is pathetic", observed a division bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Ilesh J Vora.

The court further asked the state government whether it is aware that the paucity of ventilators is one of the biggest reasons behind the high mortality of coronavirus patients.

Close

The court, in its interim order, said, "We wonder how many times the Health Minister has visited the Civil Hospital to take stock of the situation? Does he have any idea of the problems faced by the patients and even the employees working there? The same goes for the Health Secretary. Is the state government even aware of the hard fact that patients at the Civil Hospital are dying because of lack of ventilators? How does the government prepare itself to tackle this problem of ventilators?"

related news

"As we said earlier that the Civil Hospital is meant to treat the patients. However, it appears that as on date, it is as good as a dungeon. May be even worse than a dungeon. Unfortunately, the poor and helpless patients have no option," it said.

The HC issued a host of directions to the state government to improve conditions for the treatment of patients at Asia's largest hospital.

The HC directed the state government to "immediately transfer" non-performing doctors and bring in senior and experienced doctors from other hospitals "who are ready and willing to render better services in the Civil Hospital".

It sought improvement in the working conditions of resident doctors and fix accountability of senior officers "who have failed to improve health care in the Civil Hospital leading to massive loss of human lives".

To tackle the issue of lack of ventilators at the Civil Hospital, the court told authorities to admit patients at the Institute of Kidney Diseases and UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology where the adequate number of ventilators are available.

The court further directed the state government to ask general physicians to run their own clinics or serve in the government's COVID hospitals, in line with the policy adopted by neighbouring Maharashtra.

To reduce co-morbid COVID-19 deaths, the court directed the government "to ensure all the private clinics/hospitals/nursing homes, which have been closed by their owners /management for the past two months, are immediately opened so as to make supplement health facilities available to

the non-corona patients at large".

It also directed private hospitals not to charge fees in advance and only seek details of people's Aadhaar card and PAN, and recover fees only if patients are capable as per their PAN card details.

The court sought the creation of a computerised COVID control centre with real-time information on each facility, adherence to treatment protocol and strict discharge policy, transfer of excess staff to other facilities, regular testing of healthcare workers, and conversion of government hospitals

with over 50 beds and ICU into community health centres and hospitals, with 20 per cent beds kept for emergency work.

First Published on May 24, 2020 04:11 pm

tags #Ahmedabad Civil Hospital #coronavirus #Gujarat #Gujarat High Court #India

