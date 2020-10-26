With less than 100 active COVID-19 cases, New Zealand is one of few countries allowing concerts

New Zealand has successfully controlled the spread of coronavirus and is now hosting music concerts, a distant reality for most countries facing the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Zealand is one of the few places in the world where musicians are touring amid the coronavirus pandemic. The country has been praised for successfully curbing community spread of the virus.

Weeks after New Zealand reported its first COVID-19 case, Prime Minister Jacinda Arden imposed a lockdown and closed its borders to travellers. A mandatory quarantine was also instituted for all returning residents.

With a population of around 5 million, New Zealand has till October 26 reported less than 1,600 cases of coronavirus and 25 deaths. Only 5 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data.

Elizabeth Stokes and Jonathan Pearce, a part of New Zealand indie-rock band Beths, are presently in Raglan, a small surf town on the west coast of the country’s north island to promote their new album Jump Rope Gazers.

Speaking to the Washington Post, Stokes said, "There’s a new appreciation, a sense of gratitude. To be playing live again is nerve-racking. But it feels great.”

TikTok star Benee also recently wrapped a tour. She performed in the presence of 12,000 people in Spark Arena in Auckland.

New Zealand currently has zero community cases of COVID-19, and there are no restrictions on mass gatherings. Moreover, social distancing or masks are encouraged but not mandatory in public places.

By the end of their current tour, the Beths will play 17 shows in their home country. Recalling his experience of playing in the US, Pearce said, "Playing in the USA especially is good for our band. Financially it’s been a huge hit.”

In addition to music concerts, New Zealand’s mass events and festivals, including major parties — Rhythm and Vines, Bay Dreams, Northern Bass — will be held, as per the report.