With 10,066 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra adds 1,500 more infections in past 24 hrs

Representative image

The daily new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra on June 23 was 1,500 more than the number of cases reported a day ago on June 22. Maharashtra added 10,066 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 59,97,587. The number of COVID-19 deaths reported was slightly lesser than yesterday at 163, taking the toll to 1,19,303.

With 11,032 recoveries in the last 24 hours, active cases in Maharashtra now stand at 1,21,859.

The sudden spike in COVID-19 deaths and cases recorded in the state on two consecutive days come after fresh coronavirus infections had dropped to 6,270 on June 21. The deaths due to COVID-19 complications had also slipped below 100 in Maharashtra at 94.

However, on June 22, the number of fresh coronavirus infections reported was 2,000 cases more than what was reported a day ago.

The sudden increase in COVID-19 cases come at a time Maharashtra was gradually reopening following weeks of lockdown owing to the second wave of the pandemic. The development also coincides with the detection of the Delta Plus COVID-19 variant in several districts, which according to Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) has exhibited increased transmissibility.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that 21 cases of the Delta Plus variant have been found in seven districts of the state so far.

He told news agency ANI: “This variant reduces antibodies in the body. We are isolating such cases and taking all details like travel history, contact tracing, and if they have been vaccinated.”

Tope added: “We have decided to send the samples for genome sequencing. No deaths caused due to the Delta Plus variant; some have recovered too. Symptoms and treatment are the same for this variant. No children infected with this variant yet.”