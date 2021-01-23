WHO Chief thanks India, PM Narendra Modi for ‘continued support to global COVID-19 response’

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “continued support” to the global COVID-19 pandemic response that has killed more than two million people and infected over 96 million across the world.



Thank you #India and Prime Minister @narendramodi for your continued support to the global #COVID19 response. Only if we #ACTogether, including sharing of knowledge, can we stop this virus and save lives and livelihoods.

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) January 23, 2021

India started sending COVID-19 vaccines to other countries starting January 20, including to Brazil and Brazilian President Jair M Bolsonaro has also thanked India for the help in combating the pandemic.

He tweeted: “Namaskar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts. Thank you for assisting us with the vaccine exports from India to Brazil. Dhanyavaad!”

The Government of India has dispatched 2 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield COVID-19 vaccines to Brazil. Covishield is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives have got over 3.2 million doses in total from India. Donations to Mauritius, Myanmar and Seychelles will follow and Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are next on the list.

