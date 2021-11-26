MARKET NEWS

English
WHO cautions against imposing travel restrictions due to new variant

"At this point, implementing travel measures is being cautioned against," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a UN briefing in Geneva. "The WHO recommends that countries continue to apply a risk-based and scientific approach when implementing travel measures."

Reuters
November 26, 2021 / 05:33 PM IST

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on November 26 cautioned countries against hastily imposing travel restrictions linked to the new B.1.1.529 variant of COVID-19, saying they should take a "risk-based and scientific approach".

The WHO, which has convened an experts' meeting on Friday to evaluate whether it constitutes a variant of interest or a variant of concern, will share further guidance for governments on action they can take, he said.

It will take a few weeks to understand the variant's impact, and researchers are working to determine how transmissible it is and how it will affect therapeutics and vaccines, he added.

 
Reuters
Tags: #B.1.1.529 #coronavirus #South Africa variant #travel ban #World Health Organization
first published: Nov 26, 2021 05:33 pm

