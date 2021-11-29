MARKET NEWS

coronavirus

What is the Omicron variant of COVID-19

B.1.1.529 or Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant, has been detected in South Africa triggering global alarms. It has been dubbed as the “variant of concern” by the WHO and is potentially more contagious than the previous variants. So how bad is the new variant and how is India dealing with the situation? Watch this video to find out.

